'Oxygen crisis as millennials inhale more air?': With #BoycottMillennials, Twitter trolls Nirmala Sitharaman's 'mindset of millenials' remark

India FP Staff Sep 11, 2019 13:10:32 IST

  • According to the union finance minister, the Indian youth, instead of investing in EMI for buying personal cars are opting Ola, Uber and other cab services for transport

  • She also reaffirmed that her government was trying to get to the bottom of the issue and finding a solution to it as thousands of people are losing their jobs

  • One Twitter user went on to say, 'BHEL is at its lowest in 15 years because millennials prefer Paani puri'

As finance minister Niramal Sitharaman on Tuesday went on to blame the millenials behind the decline in sales of automobiles in India, Twitterati trolled the Union minister. On Tuesday, addressing a press conference, Sitharaman cited "mindset of millenials" and said that the industry has been affected by upcoming BS6 emission norms and "mindset of millenials , who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile."

According to the finance minister, the Indian youth instead of investing in EMI for buying personal cars are opting Ola, Uber and other cab services for transport. She also reaffirmed that her government was trying to get to the bottom of the issue and finding a solution to it as thousands of people are losing their jobs.

"All of us are constantly interacting with different sectors and economic segments... not just in Delhi but taking inputs from around the country," Sitharaman added. Her statement created quite an uproar on social media, with Twitterati mocking the finance minister for blaming the millenials. Hashtags, such as, #SayItLikeNirmala and #BoycottMillennials, started trending on Twitter.

One handle went on to say, "BHEL is at its lowest in 15 years because millennials prefer Paani puri."

A popular journalist explained why the sale of trucks has also declined.

Another user said, "Coal India is at its lifetime low because millennials have switched to LPG. Koyle pe Khana ni banate."

Some even said that the real estate sector was annihilated because millennials prefer live-in relationship over rented houses/flats.

Also read: Nirmala Sitharaman blames 'millennial mindset' for car sector slowdown, but who's at fault for drop in truck sales?

