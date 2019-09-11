'Oxygen crisis as millennials inhale more air?': With #BoycottMillennials, Twitter trolls Nirmala Sitharaman's 'mindset of millenials' remark

As finance minister Niramal Sitharaman on Tuesday went on to blame the millenials behind the decline in sales of automobiles in India, Twitterati trolled the Union minister. On Tuesday, addressing a press conference, Sitharaman cited "mindset of millenials" and said that the industry has been affected by upcoming BS6 emission norms and "mindset of millenials , who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile."

According to the finance minister, the Indian youth instead of investing in EMI for buying personal cars are opting Ola, Uber and other cab services for transport. She also reaffirmed that her government was trying to get to the bottom of the issue and finding a solution to it as thousands of people are losing their jobs.

"All of us are constantly interacting with different sectors and economic segments... not just in Delhi but taking inputs from around the country," Sitharaman added. Her statement created quite an uproar on social media, with Twitterati mocking the finance minister for blaming the millenials. Hashtags, such as, #SayItLikeNirmala and #BoycottMillennials, started trending on Twitter.

Oxygen crisis will be occur because millennial inhale more oxygen in the morning. #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/0LKxC8u3BW — Muhammd Ali (@alikarwi00) September 11, 2019

One handle went on to say, "BHEL is at its lowest in 15 years because millennials prefer Paani puri."

BHEL is at its lowest in 15 years because millennials prefer "Paani puri". #BoycottMillennials #SayItLikeNirmalaTai — ERVJ (@iam_vjoshi) September 10, 2019

A popular journalist explained why the sale of trucks has also declined.

Our @nsitharaman Ji has given a befitting reply to all Libtardus screaming #EconomicSlowdown

And before you demand to know why truck sales are down along with automobiles...please note that millennials are also buying less and living a minimalistic life. Less goods needed! pic.twitter.com/N9AT2vvi5V — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) September 10, 2019

#BoycottMillennials FM things Automobiles⬇️: Millennials prefer Ola and Uber Water Crisis: Millennials drinking more water Real estate ⬇️: Millennials using Oyo and Airbnb Air traffic✈⬇️: Millennials video call than travel Rupee fall ₹ ⬇️: Millennials use Bitcoin — Pradeep Goud Macharla (@Macharlazz) September 11, 2019

Probably Finance Minister received the below WhatsApp forward that I received as well. Wish someone had sent her this news item as well. pic.twitter.com/zaz2C2BCde — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) September 10, 2019

Another user said, "Coal India is at its lifetime low because millennials have switched to LPG. Koyle pe Khana ni banate."

Coal India is at its lifetime low because millennials have switched to LPG. Koyle pe Khana ni banate. #BoycottMillennials — Azy (@AzyConTroll) September 10, 2019

Some even said that the real estate sector was annihilated because millennials prefer live-in relationship over rented houses/flats.

The millennials have got no chill, so icecream industry is crashing. #BoycottMillennials — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 10, 2019

