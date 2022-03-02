Bagchi said the Indian Air Force aircraft have joined Operation Ganga with the first C-17 flight from Bucharest (Romania) expected to return to Delhi later tonight

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Wednesday said that there had been a sharp increase in the number of Indians who have left Ukraine.

"We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued," Bagchi said.

"During the last 24 hours, 6 flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 15 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 3,352," Bagchi said.

He added that as many as 15 flights were scheduled over the next 24 hours, some of those were already actually en route.

Bagchi said the Indian Air Force aircraft have joined Operation Ganga with the first C-17 flight from Bucharest (Romania) expected to return to Delhi later tonight. He added that three more IAF flights would be undertaken today from Budapest (Hungary), Bucharest (Romania) & Rzeszow (Poland).

"Cities in eastern Ukraine remain an area of concern. Encouraging reports that some students were able to board trains out of Kharkiv last night, today morning. We've been in communication with the Russian side regarding the safe passage of our nationals from Kharkiv & other cities," Bagchi said.

The MEA spokesperson said Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine lost his life due to natural causes whose family is also in Ukraine.

"The advisory that has just been issued by our Embassy is on the basis of information received from Russia. We would urge all our nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards using any means available, including on foot, & keeping safety in mind," he added.

Bagchi said, "A mechanism for issuing emergency certificates to those who lost their Indian passports has been instituted. I think this will also help many Indian students."

The MEA spokesperson added that Modi has been speaking to leaders of several countries. "We share with you whenever such talks take place. I would not like to say anything beforehand," Bagchi said when asked if Modi would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin again tonight.

Bagchi said, "In principle, we're always ready to help other countries. If we get a specific request on it, then our stand will be guided by it. If we get an opportunity like that, and we are able to do it, then we will definitely help."

According to an ANI report, Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an 'urgent advisory' for its nationals stranded in Ukraine asking them to leave Kharkiv immediately and to proceed to settlements at Pesochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian Time) on foot if they are unable to find vehicles for commuting to specified locations.

The Embassy issued this 'urgent advisory' for Indian Nationals stranded in Kharkiv in view of the 'deteriorating situation in the city.

"For their own safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately in the light of the deteriorating situation. They should proceed to pesochyn, babai and bezlyudivka as soon as possible for their safety," the advisory said.

"Those students who cannot find vehicles or buses and are in railway station can proceed on foot to pisochyn (11 km) babai (12 km) and bezlyudivka (16 km) Proceed immediately. Under all circumstances Indians must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today," it added.

It alerts the Indian Nationals to proceed immediately. "Under all circumstances, Indians must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today," the advisory statement read.

As per news agency ANI, this is the second advisory issued by the Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a total of 16 flights have already brought back stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine till today.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday said that Indian nationals have left Kyiv and nearly 60 per cent of Indians in Ukraine have left the country so far.

