Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian aircraft from US airspace during his State of the Union address
An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates: President Biden announced a ban on Russian aircraft from US airspace during his State of the Union address. "Tonight I'm announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy," the President said.
President Biden opened his State of the Union address by directly calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Deadly Russian air strikes hit a residential block in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv and the main TV tower in the nation's capital, Kyiv said Tuesday, with Ukraine's president accusing the Kremlin of a "war crime" as the civilian toll of the invasion mounted.
Despite sanctions and warnings of a humanitarian crisis, the fresh assaults on day six of Russia's invasion came as a massive military convoy was closing on the capital, and Moscow warned terrified residents living near security infrastructure to leave their homes.
"This is state terrorism on the part of Russia," charged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing Moscow of committing a "war crime" in Kharkiv.
Russian forces stepped up their attacks on populated urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and Kyiv's main TV tower. Ukraine's president accused Moscow of a blatant campaign of terror and vowed: “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget.”
Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed and five wounded in the attack on the TV tower, which is a couple miles from central Kyiv and a short walk from numerous apartment buildings. Officials said a TV control room and a power substation were hit, and Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting.
At the same time, a 40-mile (64-kilometer) convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced on Kyiv in what the West feared was a bid by Russian President Vladimir Putin to topple Ukraine's government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime.
And Russian forces pressed their attack on other towns and cities across the country, including at or near the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.
Day 6 of the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II found Russia increasingly isolated, beset by tough sanctions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and left the country practically friendless, apart from a few countries like China, Belarus and North Korea.
Overall tolls from the fighting remained unclear, but a senior Western intelligence official, who had been briefed by multiple intelligence agencies, estimated Tuesday that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers had been captured or killed so far.