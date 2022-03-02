live

Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: Joe Biden calls Putin 'a Russian dictator', says war on Ukraine will leave Moscow weaker

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian aircraft from US airspace during his State of the Union address

FP Staff March 02, 2022 08:47:25 IST
An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Highlights

08:52 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates

Russia advances slowly towards Kyiv 

As Biden spoke, a 40-mile (64-kilometer) convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly on Kyiv, the capital city of nearly 3 million people, in what the West feared was a bid by Putin to topple the government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime.

The invading forces also pressed their assault on other towns and cities, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.
08:36 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates

Visa, Mastercard, Amex block Russian banks after sanctions

US credit card giants Visa, Mastercard and American Express said they were blocking Russian banks from their payment networks following international sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"As a result of sanction orders, we have blocked multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network," Mastercard Chief Executive Michael Miebach said in a statement released Monday night.

"We will continue to work with regulators in the days ahead to abide fully by our compliance obligations as they evolve."
08:30 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates

Biden calls on Congress to stand as a show of solidarity to Ukraine

Joe Biden began his first State of the Union address with a display of solidarity for the Ukrainian people, receiving a bipartisan standing ovation as he called on members of Congress to stand in the House chamber in a show of support for Ukraine.

“In this struggle, President Zelensky said in his speech to the European Parliament, ‘Light will win over darkness.’ The Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States is here tonight sitting with the first lady,” Biden said.
He continued, “Let each of us here tonight in this Chamber if you’re able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world.”
08:16 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates

Joe Biden calls Putin 'a Russian dictator'

US President Joe Biden branded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "dictator" during his State of the Union address Tuesday, one week after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

"A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world," Biden told Congress.

But "in the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security," he said.
08:13 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates

Joe Biden announces ban on Russian aircraft from US airspace

President Biden announced a ban on Russian aircraft from US airspace during his State of the Union address. "Tonight I'm announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy," the President said.

The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union this week. 
08:08 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates

Biden reiterates that US troops will not be deployed to Ukraine

President Biden reiterated on Wednesday that the US would not deploy troops to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, telling members of Congress gathered for his State of the Union, “Let me be clear — our forces are not engaged and will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine.”

Instead, the President said, American troops were deployed to Europe not to fight in Ukrain.  “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO Allies – in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west. Every single inch.”
08:02 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates

Putin's war on Ukraine will leave Moscow weaker: Biden

"When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger," said Joe Biden in his first State of the Union address.
07:59 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates

Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been: Biden

Amid Russia's invasion into Ukraine, President Joe Biden praised the United States' ability to band together with other "freedom-loving nations" across the world.

"We countered Russia's lies with the truth, and now, now that he's acted, the free world is holding him accountable," the US president said. "Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been," the President said, a remark that was met with applause inside the House chamber.
07:57 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates

West will seize Russian oligarchs yachts, luxury apartments, says Biden

In State of the Union speech, Biden tells Russian oligarchs West will 'seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets'
07:53 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates

Putin 'badly miscalculated' when he invaded Ukraine: Biden in first State of Union speech

President Biden opened his State of the Union address by directly calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world. Thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people," Biden said.
07:48 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates

What is expected from Biden's first State of Union speech?

President Joe Biden will try to rally Americans in a State of the Union speech Tuesday hailing his role shaping Western unity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and promising to overcome soaring inflation and crime at home.

The twin focuses come as Biden tries to battle back from approval ratings in the low 40 percent range and lead a deeply divided country from its coronavirus pandemic slump.

According to excerpts released by the White House, Biden will say that President Vladimir Putin launched an "unprovoked" war, thinking "the West and NATO wouldn't respond" and that he "could divide us here at home."
07:46 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates

Joe Biden to ban Russian planes from US airspace

President Joe Biden plans to announce Tuesday night that the U.S. is banning Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union this week. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s State of the Union speech in advance.

In remarks released by the White House in advance of the speech, Biden offers an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LATEST Updates: President Biden announced a ban on Russian aircraft from US airspace during his State of the Union address. "Tonight I'm announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy," the President said.

President Biden opened his State of the Union address by directly calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Deadly Russian air strikes hit a residential block in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv and the main TV tower in the nation's capital, Kyiv said Tuesday, with Ukraine's president accusing the Kremlin of a "war crime" as the civilian toll of the invasion mounted.

Despite sanctions and warnings of a humanitarian crisis, the fresh assaults on day six of Russia's invasion came as a massive military convoy was closing on the capital, and Moscow warned terrified residents living near security infrastructure to leave their homes.

"This is state terrorism on the part of Russia," charged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing Moscow of committing a "war crime" in Kharkiv.

Russian forces stepped up their attacks on populated urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and Kyiv's main TV tower. Ukraine's president accused Moscow of a blatant campaign of terror and vowed: “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget.”

Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed and five wounded in the attack on the TV tower, which is a couple miles from central Kyiv and a short walk from numerous apartment buildings. Officials said a TV control room and a power substation were hit, and Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting.

At the same time, a 40-mile (64-kilometer) convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced on Kyiv in what the West feared was a bid by Russian President Vladimir Putin to topple Ukraine's government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime.

And Russian forces pressed their attack on other towns and cities across the country, including at or near the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

Day 6 of the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II found Russia increasingly isolated, beset by tough sanctions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and left the country practically friendless, apart from a few countries like China, Belarus and North Korea.

Overall tolls from the fighting remained unclear, but a senior Western intelligence official, who had been briefed by multiple intelligence agencies, estimated Tuesday that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers had been captured or killed so far.

Updated Date: March 02, 2022 08:52:43 IST

TAGS:

