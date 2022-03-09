Operation Ganga: Air India pilot shares evacuation flight video; earns praise online

Shivani Kalra was the captain of the flight which brought back 249 Indian students from Budapest

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues, India has been evacuating thousands of its citizens stuck in the war-hit country under Operation Ganga. A video of an Air India pilot, in which she is seen operating an evacuation flight from Budapest, Hungary, has gone viral on social media recently.

Captain Shivani Kalra uploaded the video on her Instagram. She informed that she, along with her crew members, had safely evacuated 249 Indian students from the Budapest airport. Karla wrote that it was a proud moment for her as she got a chance to serve the nation.

“When duty calls. Successfully operated evacuation flight from Budapest for bringing back 249 Indian students under ‘Operation Ganga,’” she captioned the video. She also prayed for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 5.2 million views and several comments. Many users users also praised the pilot for her work. Several people also commented on the post with the clapping hands emoji. Later, on 8 March, Karla also shared some videos and pictures from the final Operation Ganga flight from Bucharest, Romania, to New Delhi.

View the post here:



This is not the only such video that has gone viral on social media in the last few days. Recently, a video of a SpiceJet pilot’s announcement onboard a Budapest-New Delhi evacuation flight went viral on the internet. During the announcement, the pilot said that the airline was proud of each and every passenger for their courage and determination.

Under Operation Ganga, India evacuated thousands of its citizens stranded in Ukraine through the neighbouring countries of Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. Over the course of one week, as many as 18,000 Indians have been evacuated from the war-torn country through special flights. All 694 Indian students stranded in the city of Sumy have been evacuated as well.

