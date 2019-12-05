OnionPrices trends on Twitter as price of kitchen staple surges; 'Even Teja would've opted for onion farming', says one user

The skyrocketing prices of onions are posing a tough challenge for people, especially those belonging to the poor and middle-class category. Prices of onion in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kilogram because of less production.
Amidst this, people are taking to social media platforms – especially Twitter – to respond to the price hike in the kitchen staple. People are flooding the micro-blogging site with jokes and memes using the hashtag #OnionPrices, which has become one of the top trends on Thursday.
While some users shared memes, others posted funny videos.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
After knowing #OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/R2NbLo1u7b
— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) December 5, 2019
Future is here😂#OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/kpWlCtwcx1 — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) December 5, 2019
*South Delhi family after successfully winning the bargaining argument with onion seller*#OnionPrices #onions pic.twitter.com/heEkJ0tKxg
— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) December 5, 2019
Told you so moment from three idiots.#OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/5tdEvaLmXY — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) December 5, 2019
With the change of time and rise in #OnionPrices even teja would have opted for #onion farming...
cc:- @SirPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/DbF4Srjtaj
— Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) December 5, 2019
After Seeing #OnionPrices Apple want to change there logo in india pic.twitter.com/TMU8wKmYYu — Mahatma Gandhi Sena (@dildar12) December 4, 2019
Who did this 😂😹#OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/eQHP97dSk6
— The funny drug dealer (@funnydrugs) December 5, 2019
Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 15:56:08 IST