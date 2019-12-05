OnionPrices trends on Twitter as price of kitchen staple surges; 'Even Teja would've opted for onion farming', says one user

The skyrocketing prices of onions are posing a tough challenge for people, especially those belonging to the poor and middle-class category. Prices of onion in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kilogram because of less production.

Amidst this, people are taking to social media platforms – especially Twitter – to respond to the price hike in the kitchen staple. People are flooding the micro-blogging site with jokes and memes using the hashtag #OnionPrices, which has become one of the top trends on Thursday.

While some users shared memes, others posted funny videos.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

With the change of time and rise in #OnionPrices even teja would have opted for #onion farming...

cc:- @SirPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/DbF4Srjtaj — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) December 5, 2019

After Seeing #OnionPrices Apple want to change there logo in india pic.twitter.com/TMU8wKmYYu — Mahatma Gandhi Sena (@dildar12) December 4, 2019

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.