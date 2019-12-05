You are here:
#OnionPrices trends on Twitter as price of kitchen staple surges; 'Even Teja would've opted for onion farming', says one user

Dec 05, 2019

  • The sky-rocketing price of onions is posing a tough challenge for people, especially belonging to the poor and middle-class category.

  • According to reports, from Rs 60/kg in September, the price of onions has increased to almost Rs 160/ kg

  • Amidst this, people are taking to social media platforms especially Twitter to respond to the price hike in the vegetable.

The skyrocketing prices of onions are posing a tough challenge for people, especially those belonging to the poor and middle-class category. Prices of onion in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kilogram because of less production.

Amidst this, people are taking to social media platforms – especially Twitter – to respond to the price hike in the kitchen staple. People are flooding the micro-blogging site with jokes and memes using the hashtag #OnionPrices, which has become one of the top trends on Thursday.

While some users shared memes, others posted funny videos.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

 

