Sonali Phogat death: Goa's Pramod Sawant recommends CBI probe into case on 'people's demand'

The Goa chief minister said that he has complete trust and confidence in the state police and they were doing a 'good investigation' but following the people's demand, especially that of her daughter, the Sonali Phogat death case has been handed over to the CBI

New Delhi: Weeks after death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat and clamouring calls by her family, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Monday said that the case linked to her murder would be handed over to CBI. The decision comes a day after Khap Mahapanchayat in Hisar, Haryana demanded inquiry by the agency into the case.

“Following the people’s demand, especially that of her daughter, for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, we are handing over the Sonali Phogat death case to CBI today. I will be writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard later in the day,” the Goa chief minister said.

He further said that the Goa Police have done a “tremendously good investigation” into the case and have also got some clues.

On Sunday, Sonali’s daughter Yashodhara Phogat said, “We demand a CBI investigation into the case. We have no hopes from the government now, received no assurance from them.”

The Khap Mahapanchayat in Sonali Phogat’s hometown also gave a deadline till 23 September to order the probe by the CBI.

Talking to media, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday, said: “We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they have stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI.”

Don’t Miss: Have no hopes from government now, received no assurance, says Sonali Phogat’s daughter; demands CBI probe in death case

Sonali, Bigg Boss 14 contestant and famous TikTok artist, and was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, after which the Goa Police registered a case of murder.

Before the autopsy report, the police had said that she was forcibly drugged by her two associates who were arrested after being named as accused in the case.

Two people who were with her in Goa – her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh – are now in police custody. Three others have been arrested for the alleged involvement in the case.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.