Have no hopes from government now, received no assurance, says Sonali Phogat's daughter; demands CBI probe in death case

A Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar, Haryana on Sunday which demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat

New Delhi: The family of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat has demanded a CBI inquiry into her death case. Also, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar on Sunday, demanding inquiry by the agency into the case.

“We demand a CBI investigation into the case. We have no hopes from the government now, received no assurance from them,” Yashodhara Phogat, daughter of Sonali Phogat’s daughter, said.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the Khap Mahapanchayat in Sonali Phogat’s hometown today have given a deadline till 23 September to order the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

They added in case the CBI probe is not ordered by the given date then another Khap Mahapanchayat will be held on 24 September and a strict course of action will be taken.

According to reports, a team of 15 people, including five members of Sonali Phogat’s family, was formed at the Khap Mahapanchayat. Yashodhara was also present at the Mahapanchayat.

It is worth mentioning that the family members of former TikTok start and Big Boss 14 contestant have several times made demand for a CBI probe into the death case.

Haryana CM on CBI probe demand in Sonali Phogat death case

Talking to media, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: “We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they have stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI.”

Notably, the family of Sonali Phogat has already written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit for CBI probe in the case. Her nephew, Vikas Singh, told news agency ANI that the family will soon file a plea in the Goa High Court for the probe by the investigating agency.

Singh had said, “She was forcibly given drugs, as evidenced by the CCTV footage. We have no confidence in the Goa Police. They are not conducting a thorough investigation… Because, if it needed to investigate, it should have brought Sudhir Sangwan with him so that it would be able to spot something and the investigation would have been done well. Without him what are they investigating?”

On Friday, a team of the Goa Police visited Sonali Phogat’s residence in Sant Nagar in Haryana’s Hisar district and seized three diaries.

During the searchers, bedroom, wardrobe, and password-protected locker were also inspected by the police team. The cops sealed the locker at her residence.

Sonali Phogat’s family alleged that she was murdered by her associates during a trip to Goa.

Sonali Phogat was declared dead on 23 August at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, after which the Goa Police registered a case of murder.

Before the autopsy report, the Goa Police had said that she was forcibly drugged by her two associates who were arrested after being named as accused in the case.

With inputs from agencies

