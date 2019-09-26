On Manmohan Singh's 87th birthday, top Congress leaders including Sonia, Rahul Gandhi and ex-FM P Chidambaram extend greetings to former PM

You are here:
India FP Staff Sep 26, 2019 13:30:29 IST

Extending greetings to Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday, top Congress leaders took to Twitter on Thursday to wish the former prime minister and reminiscence his contribution and selfless service in building the nation.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said present-day leaders across the spectrum have much to learn from his innate wisdom.

Recalling his tremendous contribution to the task of nation-building, inclusive growth and economic resurgence, Gandhi said, "His sagacious leadership ensured that India took a determined leap forward, even during trying times."

The Congress President wished Dr Singh a happy and healthy life and many more years in the service of the Nation, as indeed the Congress Party.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished good health and happiness to Singh, who turned 87 today.

"On his birthday, let us acknowledge Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's selfless service, dedication & incredible contribution to the cause of nation-building. My best wishes to him on his birthday. I pray for his good health and happiness in the years to come," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, asked his family to tweet on his behalf and wished Singh on his birthday.

"I urge the Government to listen to the wisdom of Dr Manmohan Singh. If anyone can show the way for the country to come out of the current economic slump, it is Dr Singh," he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram also said, "The fundamental error of the Government's approach is that it has not understood the main causative factor of the economic slowdown - it is lack of demand and growing pessimism about jobs, wages and opportunities".

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Singh's wisdom is needed now more than ever before, as he recalled his momentous days and the historic budget of 1991. Congress also put out a video detailing the life of Singh.

Congress also put out a video detailing the life of Singh.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also wished him on his birthday.

DMK chief MK Stalin said, "I wish former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh a very happy birthday."

with inputs from PTI.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 13:30:29 IST

