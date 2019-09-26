On Manmohan Singh's 87th birthday, top Congress leaders including Sonia, Rahul Gandhi and ex-FM P Chidambaram extend greetings to former PM

Extending greetings to Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday, top Congress leaders took to Twitter on Thursday to wish the former prime minister and reminiscence his contribution and selfless service in building the nation.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said present-day leaders across the spectrum have much to learn from his innate wisdom.

Recalling his tremendous contribution to the task of nation-building, inclusive growth and economic resurgence, Gandhi said, "His sagacious leadership ensured that India took a determined leap forward, even during trying times."

The Congress President wished Dr Singh a happy and healthy life and many more years in the service of the Nation, as indeed the Congress Party.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi shares her greetings to Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh on his birthday. #HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/XkbOFYbCp5 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2019

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished good health and happiness to Singh, who turned 87 today.

"On his birthday, let us acknowledge Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's selfless service, dedication & incredible contribution to the cause of nation-building. My best wishes to him on his birthday. I pray for his good health and happiness in the years to come," Gandhi said on Twitter.

On his birthday, let us acknowledge Dr Manmohan Singh Ji’s selfless service, dedication & incredible contribution to the cause of nation building. My best wishes to him on his birthday. I pray for his good health and happiness in the years to come. #HappyBirthdayDrSingh https://t.co/JYvnBfMih9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2019

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, asked his family to tweet on his behalf and wished Singh on his birthday.

I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: Happy birthday to Dr Manmohan Singh. May he live for a 100 years and more! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 26, 2019

"I urge the Government to listen to the wisdom of Dr Manmohan Singh. If anyone can show the way for the country to come out of the current economic slump, it is Dr Singh," he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram also said, "The fundamental error of the Government's approach is that it has not understood the main causative factor of the economic slowdown - it is lack of demand and growing pessimism about jobs, wages and opportunities".

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Singh's wisdom is needed now more than ever before, as he recalled his momentous days and the historic budget of 1991. Congress also put out a video detailing the life of Singh.

As we celebrate Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, we look back at some of his greatest achievements. He has served our country for several decades & continues to do so with his renowned intelligence, humility & dedication. #HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/AmRe39fc8s — Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2019

Congress also put out a video detailing the life of Singh.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also wished him on his birthday.

Best wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. #ManmohanSingh Ji on his birthday. Wish him a long, healthy and happy life.#HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/S2EbL4aH7r — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 26, 2019

Best wishes to Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. He played a vital role in India's recognition as an Economic Superpower and the nation will forever be indebted for same. May God bless him with health & happiness. #HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/7BfPLQqsUJ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 26, 2019

DMK chief MK Stalin said, "I wish former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh a very happy birthday."

I wish former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh a very happy birthday. Our country continues to benefit from Dr Singh's leadership in Parliament and politics. I wish him many more years in service to the country and its people. #ManmohanSingh — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 26, 2019

with inputs from PTI.