Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: Girls secure 77.08% in Class 12 exams; overall pass percentage up by nearly 5% from last year

Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: Of the total 26,000 students who appeared in the Odisha Plus 2 Commerce exams, an overall 74.95 percent passed this year.

This shows an increase of almost five percent from last year, when 70.26 percent students cleared the board exams.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) announced the results of Class 12 Commerce stream results today (19 August, Wednesday).

Once declared, students can check their scores on the board's official website of CHSE — orissaresults.nic.in.

However, due to heavy traffic after the results are declared, chances are the official website might become slow or unresponsive. In such situation, students need not fret and can check their scores on third-party websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 results on official website:

Step 1: Log on the official website — orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the result

Step 3: Enter roll number and other details in the login page

Step 4: Click submit and take a print of the result

Steps to check Odisha Plus 2 results via SMS:

Type 'RESULT OR 12 ROLL NUMBER' and send it to 56263.

In the Science stream, the results of which were released last week, a total of 72.33 percent students have passed, while a total of 78.76 percent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully.

Last year the results were announced on 21 June. The pass percentage for the Commerce stream stood at 70.26 percent.

Girls had secured a higher pass percentage with 74.52 percent clearing the CHSE Odisha 2019 exams, while boys secured a success rate of 67.91 percent.