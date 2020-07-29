BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Press conference to begin shortly; results on bseodisha.nic.in at 11.30 am

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | State education minister Samir Dash will declare the result today 10 am in the office of Board of Secondary Education, reports said

The Odisha BSE will announce the Odisha HSC or Class 10th board examination 2020 results today at 10 am, reports said. Students can check the official websites — bseodisha.nic.in , orrisaresults.nic.in — for their results.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a printout of it.

With around 5.6 lakh students awaiting their results, the official websites may become unresponsive once the scores are announced. Students can check their results via SMS by typing RESULTOR10<Roll number> and sending it to 56263.

The State Examination Controller Nihar Ranjan Mohanty told The Indian Express that a total of 887 students were booked for using unfair means in the exams this year

Earlier scheduled for 10 am, the Odisha Class 10 results have now been delayed till 10.30 am, board secretary Ramashis Hazra told the Indian Express . The result will be released on the official websites at 11.30 am.

The scheme was launched last year and the students will be selected by the government from each block and municipal corporation.

Top 100 students will get scholarship of Rs 5,000 under the Chief Minister’s Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana.

Even as the coronavirus lockdown caused a delay in evaluation, the Odisha board started the process at 60 centres to expedite the declaration of results. As per reports , over 2,000 senior teachers were in-charge at these evaluation centres.

Students who have not cleared the exam wcan opt to appear for the supplementary or compartment exam, the date for which will be announced by the Odisha board after the results.

Step 1 : Visit the official websites - bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in Step 2 : Click on the link for 'BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020' Step 3 : Log in by entering roll number and other required details and click on the 'submit' button Step 4 : Result will appear on screen. Download it for future reference

Students will need to score at least 33 percent marks in every subject and a minimum of 20 percent as aggregate to clear the Odisha board's Class 10 exams. In order to secure first division grade, a student needs to score over 60 percent marks overall.

The press conference to be held to declare Odisha board's Class 10 results has been delayed till 11 am, according to reports. The scores will be released on the official websites - bseodisha.nic.in and orrisaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LATEST Updates: The Odisha board of secondary education (BSE) will announce the Odisha HSC or Class 10th board examination 2020 results today (Wednesday, 29 July), reports said. Students can check the official websites — bseodisha.nic.in, orrisaresults.nic.in — for their results.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, state education minister Samir Dash said that the results will be declared at 10 am in the office of Board of Secondary Education.

A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared for the examination this year that concluded on 2 March. The results got delayed this year as the evaluation process was stopped midway due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Step to check Odisha HSC Class 10 board exam 2020 result online:

Step 1: Go to website - bseodisha.ac.in or orrisaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link - Odisha HSC Result 2020 / Matric Results

BSE Odisha secretary has earlier said that the result for intermediate Class 12 exam will be released in August.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 70.78 percent for the class 10 results. A total of 2,05,470 female students and 1,91,655 male students had passed the exam.

While the Class 10 exams were completed before the coronavirus lockdown, the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha had to cancel a few of the 12th exams for the students. Instead, they have come up with an alternative assessment scheme that is akin to the CBSE pattern to prepare the results for the class 12 students.

The CHSE Controller of Examinations, Bijay Kumar Sahu has said that 2,18,800 students appeared in Arts stream, 98,536 appeared in Science stream and 25,770 in Commerce for the Class 12 board exams.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​