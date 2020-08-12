Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 12 results to be declared shortly; check via SMS if orissaresults.nic.in is down

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 LIVE Updates: State education minister Samir Dash will announce the results for nearly 3 lakh students who appeared in the higher secondary exams this year

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the result of higher secondary or Class 12 science exams on orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 4 : Click submit and take a print of the result

Step 3 : Enter roll number and other details in the log in page

Step 2 : Click on the link provided for the result

At least 22 papers including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were postponed.

The Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations higher secondary classes which were initially scheduled between 23 and 28 March for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to COVID-19 pandemic.

CHSE Odisha will allow students to write the remaining Class 12 exams to improve their result after the COVID-19 situation become conducive.

Students can check their Class 12 Science results by sending the message 'RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER' and sending it to 56263.

A report by NDTV said that 2,18,800 students appeared in Arts stream and 25,770 in the Commerce stream, the results of which are expected by the end of August.

Almost 1 lakh students appeared for the Science stream exams this year.

The state government announced a special assessment scheme for the remaining subjects. As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then average marks will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for. The average marks will then be awarded in the pending subjects. Similarly, if a student has appeared in three subjects, he/she will be marked on the basis of two best performing papers.

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the result of higher secondary or Class 12 science exams today (Wednesday, 12 August).

The School Education Department tweeted, "+2 Science Result will be declared on 12 August at 12.30 pm in CHSE (O) and the result will be available on orissaresults.nic.in."

+2 Science Result will be declared on 12th. August at 12.30 PM in CHSE(O) and the result will be available on https://t.co/4jIvMztTIK — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 11, 2020

The result will be announced by Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Students who are not happy with their score will get the opportunity to reappear for the pending subjects when the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation improves, reported Indian Express.

Nearly 3 lakh students had appeared for the higher secondary examination this year, according to Hindustan Times.

The CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court of India on the basis of the suggestion made by a committee of CBSE.

A report by The New Indian Express mentioned minister Samir Ranjan Dash as saying that the result of Plus II Commerce stream will be announced by the third week of August, while Arts and Vocational Education streams result would be declared by the end of August.

The report said that the council is also considering holding optional examination in the subjects for which exams could not be held in March, as soon as the situation improves.

Those who appear for the optional examination, the marks obtained in it will be treated as final.