Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 12 results to be declared shortly; check via SMS if orissaresults.nic.in is down

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020: Class 12 results to be declared shortly; check via SMS if orissaresults.nic.in is down

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 LIVE Updates: State education minister Samir Dash will announce the results for nearly 3 lakh students who appeared in the higher secondary exams this year

August 12, 2020 12:02:05 IST
Aug 12, 2020 - 12:15 (IST)

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates

State government devises new marking scheme

The state government announced a special assessment scheme for the remaining subjects. As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then average marks will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for. The average marks will then be awarded in the pending subjects. Similarly, if a student has appeared in three subjects, he/she will be marked on the basis of two best performing papers.

Aug 12, 2020 - 12:04 (IST)

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Almost 1 lakh students await results

Almost 1 lakh students appeared for the Science stream exams this year.

A report by NDTV said that 2,18,800 students appeared in Arts stream and 25,770 in the Commerce stream, the results of which are expected by the end of August.

Aug 12, 2020 - 11:54 (IST)

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Alternative websites to check Plus 2 Science result

  1. examresults.net
  2. indiaresults.com
  3. schools9.com
  4. results.shiksha

Aug 12, 2020 - 11:53 (IST)

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Check Odisha 12th Science result via SMS

Students can check their Class 12 Science results by sending the message 'RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER' and sending it to 56263.

Aug 12, 2020 - 11:49 (IST)

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Check Odisha Class 12 results on official website

Step 1: Log on the official website — orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the result

Step 3: Enter roll number and other details in the log in page

Step 4: Click submit and take a print of the result

Aug 12, 2020 - 11:39 (IST)

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates

CHSE to hold pending exams after COVID-19 situation improves

CHSE Odisha will allow students to write the remaining Class 12 exams to improve their result after the COVID-19 situation become conducive.

Aug 12, 2020 - 11:18 (IST)

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates

At least 22 papers were cancelled due to lockdown

The Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations higher secondary classes which were initially scheduled between 23 and 28 March for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 22 papers including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were postponed.

Aug 12, 2020 - 11:17 (IST)

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Results to be declared at 12.30 pm

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the result of higher secondary or Class 12 science exams on orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 LATEST Updates: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the result of higher secondary or Class 12 science exams today (Wednesday, 12 August).

The School Education Department tweeted, "+2 Science Result will be declared on 12 August at 12.30 pm in CHSE (O) and the result will be available on orissaresults.nic.in."

The result will be announced by Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Students who are not happy with their score will get the opportunity to reappear for the pending subjects when the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation improves, reported Indian Express.

Nearly 3 lakh students had appeared for the higher secondary examination this year, according to Hindustan Times.

The Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations higher secondary classes which were initially scheduled between 23 and 28 March for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 22 papers including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were postponed.

The CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court of India on the basis of the suggestion made by a committee of CBSE.

A report by The New Indian Express mentioned minister Samir Ranjan Dash as saying that the result of Plus II Commerce stream will be announced by the third week of August, while Arts and Vocational Education streams result would be declared by the end of August.

The report said that the council is also considering holding optional examination in the subjects for which exams could not be held in March, as soon as the situation improves.

Those who appear for the optional examination, the marks obtained in it will be treated as final.

Updated Date: August 12, 2020 12:02:05 IST

