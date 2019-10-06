You are here:
'Nothing to get offended': CPRF responds to woman constable's incendiary remarks going viral, says speech delivered at debate contest

India FP Staff Oct 06, 2019 20:07:00 IST

  • In a speech that has gone viral on social media, a CRPF constable can be heard making incendiary comments and saying that human rights cannot be respected while fighting terrorism

  • The constable was speaking at a debate organised by the National Human Rights Commission on 27 September.

  • The CRPF on Sunday released a statement saying that the woman constable has been 'suitably advised' and urged viewers to not get offended

Responding to an incendiary speech of a woman constable that went viral on social media, the CPRF on Saturday issued a statement saying she was speaking at a debate competition and there was "nothing to get offended please" (sic).

CRPF spokesperson M Dhinakaran said constable Khushboo Chauhan was tasked to speak against the topic 'Can terrorism in the country be tackled effectively while observing human rights?' at the 2019 National Human Rights Commission debate competition on 27 September.

"We in CRPF respect human rights unconditionally. She was asked to speak against the motion and has delivered a speech with brilliance, but some portion should have been avoided. She has been suitably advised. We appreciate the respect and concern for CRPF," Dhinakaran said.

"It is not understood how the video got leaked. The CRPF officially didn't release it. The speech was delivered in a debate competition and nothing to get offended please," said the CRPF spokesperson.

Chauhan, in the clip that went viral, purportedly criticised the protests against Afzal Guru's hanging in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and said human rights cannot be respected while fighting extremism and terrorism.

Chauhan added that those who support human rights did not support the armed forces when Pulwama terror attack occurred and when jawans were killed in Chhattisgarh. "When anti-national slogans were raised in the JNU by an anti-national, then they stand with him." Chauhan said, in an apparent reference to former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Proclaiming herself to be the "daughter of India" and a member of the armed forces, she added, " I declare that we will enter houses from where people like Afzal (Guru) come and kill.  We won’t let wombs develop from which people like Afzal emerge.” She also purportedly called upon people of the country to pierce Kanhaiya Kumar’s chest with the national flag. Remarks slammed on social media Pratik Sinha, co-founder of AltNews, called Chauhan's remarks "rabid hate speech."

Actor Swara Bhaskar called Chauhan's comments "hate speech" and said the remarks were "irresponsible and scary".

Author Devdutt Pattanaik tweeted:

Snehesh Alex Philip, senior associate editor at ThePrint, tweeted:

Asaddudin Owaisi called the speech "a different level of impunity":

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Assam, while accusing Chauhan of "forgetting the rule of law" also hit out at the media for "mainstreaming hate".

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019 20:07:00 IST

