'Not eatable': Twitter on fire after US store stacks cow-dung cakes for sale, advises customers to restrict usage for 'religious purposes' only

In a Twitter post, an Indian journalist on Monday shared a picture of cow-dung cakes being sold in a US store for Rs 215. The post that trended on the micro-blogging site sparked a trail of hilarious and witty responses from its users.

"My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only. My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows?" journalist Samar Halarnkar tweeted.

The tweet accompanying picture showed a packet of 10 cow-dung cakes, with the label describing it to be used for "religious purposes" and was "not eatable".

Some users said, "If someone wants to eat them, they should be allowed to do so," while another user remarked, "Better to market them as 'Cow Dung Cookies' in the US." Take a look at some of the hysterical responses on the post:

If someone wants to eat them, they should be allowed to do so. — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) November 18, 2019

Isko dekh ke maine DUNG rah gaya — (((ChordOverDiscord))) (@Gr8GigOnTheSly) November 18, 2019

Good fiber content. — the akshay (@theakshay) November 18, 2019

It does not guarantee the “cakes” are made from Cow-Dung from cows native to India. — கரியவன் (@Radhakr16794020) November 18, 2019

Religious or not, this is good fuel for conventional Punjabi cooking. — (@indiantoolmaker) November 18, 2019

Morality question is kya inka character dheela hai #sorrynotsorry — meetasengupta (@Meetasengupta) November 18, 2019

is that from buffalo ???

Raw material Input/output High !!! — Praveen (@Praveen74414138) November 18, 2019

"For religious purpose" Ha ha! — Siddharth Sridhar (@sideee18) November 18, 2019

