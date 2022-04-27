Not criticising anyone, but reduce VAT now and give benefits to people, please cooperate: PM Modi asks these 7 states

PM Modi appealed the states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel for the welfare of people and in national interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday requested states to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel in the national interest and to increase the spirit of cooperative federalism.

The Prime Minister, during his meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing on assessing COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday, also listed out prices of petrol and diesel in the cities and highlighted the states which had lowered VAT have lower fuel prices compared to the rest.

PM Modi cited an example and said that the Union government decreased taxes of fuel and some states did not follow it. "So, because of that, fuel prices are more in those states, which is impacting the people of the states," he said.

"I am not criticising anyone but request Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people," the Prime Minister said.

"I am appealing to you for the welfare of your people, in national interest, please reduce VAT for the benefit of your people. What was to be done was not done, but please cooperate now," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel prices last November and also requested states to reduce tax. I am not criticizing anyone but request Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, TN to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/IPIuOJyTGK — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

In November 2021, the Centre had cut the tax on fuel prices but some of the state governments did not follow through.

Also Read: Need to remain alert, uptick in cases shows COVID-19 challenge not yet surpassed: PM Modi to CMs

On Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, prices of petrol and diesel continue their exorbitant streak. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) made their last hike in fuel prices on 6 April, following which 14 price hikes were implemented across major cities.

For the past three weeks, petrol and diesel prices have been following a steady streak. On Wednesday, petrol in Delhi was sold at Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel was retailed at Rs 96.67.

In Mumbai, one litre of petrol was sold for Rs 120.51 and a litre of diesel was retailed for at Rs 104.77.

In Kolkata, for petrol people have to pay Rs 115.12 per litre, while for diesel one has to shell out Rs 99.83 per litre. In Chennai a litre of petrol retailed at Rs 110.85 per litre, while a litre of diesel was sold at Rs 100.94 per litre.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.