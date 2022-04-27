Need to remain alert, uptick in cases shows COVID-19 challenge not yet surpassed: PM Modi to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that administering COVID-19 vaccine to every eligible child at the earliest is the priority of his government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that despite managing the COVID-19 crisis well as compared to other countries, India can see an uptick in cases in states now. During the review meet with the chief ministers, PM Modi said "We need to remain alert" citing rise in cases in some states in last two weeks.

"Despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that it is a matter of pride for every citizen that 96 per cent of the adult population of the country has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first and 85 per cent of the eligible population above 15 years of age inoculated with the second dose of the vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that administering COVID-19 vaccine to every eligible child at the earliest is the priority of his government. He also asked the Chief Ministers and others, who were present in the meeting, to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places.

PM Modi also called for scaling up infrastructure, manpower at medical colleges, district hospitals. "Health infrastructure has improved a lot due to joint efforts of Centre and states," he added.

The Prime Minister also emphasised on the need of Coordination between the state and the Centre. He said, "(Ukraine) War has affected the supply chain which has posed many challenges. Hence Cooperative Federalism is important... Scaling-up of manpower and medical infrastructure was also discussed in today's COVID review meeting."

The Prime Minister also urged all the states to get safety audits of all hospitals done on a priority basis to prevent fire incidents which have been increasing amid heatwave. "Our response time should also be minimal," he added.

The Prime Minister's statement on hospital audit comes minutes after fire broke out at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attended by senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and officials from their respective Ministries.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday morning informed that the country logged 2,927 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hour, up 17.88 per cent from Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday's Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast urged people to stay alert for COVID-19 during the festival season. He also urged people to wear masks and wash their hands regularly to keep COVID at bay.

