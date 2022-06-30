Not against Uddhav Thackeray, not backstabbed anyone: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar

The rebel MLAs have already started negotiating with the BJP, Kesarkar said, adding that together they will form government in Maharashtra

A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar on Thursday said that the Eknath Shinde camp is not against the party chief and is ready to talk to him if he breaks the alliance with Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

"Yesterday CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned. We didn’t indulge in any kind of celebration as removing him was not our intention. We are still in Shiv Sena and it is not our intention to hurt and disrespect Uddhav Thackeray," Deepak Kesarkar said in Panaji, Goa.

"Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai. He has said that whatever decision will be made, it will be for the development of the state... We've not backstabbed anyone, such statements given by Sanjay Raut are just to spread displeasure among people. We are not against the Thackeray family… We are ready to talk to Uddhav Ji if he breaks the alliance with MVA but he is still with them. We have not gone to SC against Thackeray. We still have respect for Thackeray Ji," he added.

The rebel MLAs have already started negotiating with the BJP, Kesarkar said, adding that together they will form government in Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will decide the oath-taking date. It is the prerogative of the Governor to give him that date. Our negotiations have already started and we will form a govt," he said.

"If there will be a swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, then we will go tomorrow (to Mumbai)," Kesarkar added.

Eknath Shinde will be meeting Devendra Fadnavis on his arrival in Mumbai. Both Shinde and Fadnavis are also likely to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari later today to stake claim to form the new government in the state. "MLAs are still here in Goa but I am going to Mumbai today," Shinde told reporters.

CNN News18 sources in Raj Bhavan said that Shinde and Fadnavis have sought the Governor's appointment at around 4.30 pm. According to reports, Shinde is carrying letter of support signed by MLAs in his faction to the meeting with Fadnavis in Mumbai today. The letter reportedly has been signed rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and independent lawmakers.

There are reports that Devendra Fadnavis will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra and Shinde will be the deputy chief minister. The Shinde faction will help the BJP with the support of 39 MLAs and other independent MLAs to swiftly stake claim to form the new government in the state.

