Noida International Airport in numbers: 1,300 hectares, Rs 10,500 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone for the airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today lay the foundation stone for Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport.

Once it becomes operational, Uttar Pradesh will have five international airports, the highest for any state in India.

“Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India's and Uttar Pradesh's stride in infra creation. At 1 pm, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism," Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021

As we gear up for this event, take a look at some of the significant numbers of this airport.

1,300 hectares

The area across which the first phase of the Noida International Airport is being constructed, making it Asia’s largest airport

Rs 10,050 crore

The cost of developing the first phase of the airport, which is being done by Zurich International Airport AG

1.2 crore

The passenger capacity per year of the airport once the first phase is completed in 2024

20 lakh metric tonne

The capacity of the cargo terminal, which will be later expanded to 80 lakh metric tonne

2.5 lakh

The number of people expected to attend the foundation stone laying event, which will also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance

5

The number of international airports now in Uttar Pradesh, the highest for any state in India. The state previously had two international airports, one in Lucknow and Varanasi. However, last month, Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport, and another one will come up in the temple town of Ayodhya in 2022

1 lakh

The number of people that will be employed — directly or indirectly — owing to the Jewar Airport

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.