Narendra Modi to perform bhoomi pujan for Noida airport on 25 November

The project is touted to be the biggest airport in India upon completion and is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the Noida International Airport project on 25 November, along the Yamuna Expressway.

The Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is set to be in use by September 2024 and is said to be a key development project for NCR residents.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) to prep for the grand event.

According to NIAL's plan, at least 150,000 people are expected to attend the foundation stone-laying event, which will be helmed by Modi.

News agency PTI quoted Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh as saying that two locations had been shortlisted for the ceremony, which are close to Ranhera and Rohi villages in Jewar, adding that the final decision on the venue would be taken in a day or two.

He also said the airport project was among the priorities of the Adityanath government since it came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and credited the chief minister with expediting work on it.

The Noida International Airport is spread across 5,000 hectares. The project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore by Zurich International Airport AG.

The bid was won by the Swiss Airport firm in November 2019 following which a concessionaire agreement had been signed with the Uttar Pradesh government.

In July, the land lease of the airport was signed for a period of 90 years giving approval for construction. Also, a shareholder agreement was signed between Zurich International Airport AG, YIAPL, and NIAL.

The upcoming airport is touted to be the largest in India once it is completed and will be NCR's third — there's the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the civilian terminal at Ghaziabad’s Hindon airport.

With inputs from agencies