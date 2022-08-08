Noida assault case: Six cops suspended, complainant provided security as Shrikant Tyagi continues to be on the run

Tyagi is accused of assaulting and abusing a woman resident in his housing society in Noida. On Monday, police announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for any person who gives information about Tyagi

New Delhi: Six police officials have been suspended for laxity in connection with a case involving Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, a senior Uttar Pradesh Police officer told PTI on Monday.

Efforts are on to nab Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting and abusing a woman resident in his housing society in Noida, Additional Director General of UP police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said in Lucknow.

"The in-charge of the local police station has been suspended. Besides him, a sub-inspector and four constables have also been suspended for laxity in work," the ADG said.

"Two personal security officers (PSOs) have also been provided to the woman complainant in the case," Kumar said.

"Efforts are on nab the accused. The UP government and the Director General of Police have made it clear that such incidents won't be tolerated," he said, adding that human intelligence and technical surveillance are being used to trace Tyagi.

Tyagi was on Friday booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) over a spat with a co-resident of the housing society.

The woman had objected to Tyagi planting some trees in the society's common area, citing violation of rules. He claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Tyagi, who claimed to be a BJP functionary even as the party denied any links with him, is on the run since Friday night.

Police announce cash reward for information on Tyagi

Earlier in the day, the Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for any person who gives information about Tyagi.

On the same day, Uttar Pradesh government officials used a bulldozer to remove encroachment done by Tyagi outside his Noida residence.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93, demolished by the Noida administration. Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/xThZ2wF3gS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022



According to sources, the top leadership of the ruling BJP has given "clear instructions" to deal with Tyagi in the "strictest possible way."

Tyagi had encroached a portion of the common area of the society in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles.

Police personnel in large numbers were deployed at the society since last evening, even as senior officers interacted with Grand Omaxe residents.

They lauded the government's "bulldozer" move but also sought the early arrest of Tyagi.

"We had been raising the issue of encroachment since last three years and finally it has happened. We thank the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida Authority for it," an elderly resident of the society told reporters.

Over 1,000 families reside in the society.

