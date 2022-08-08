Noida assault case: Rs 25,000 cash prize for information on absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi
The Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) on Monday announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for any person who gives information about absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi.
Noida police had on Sunday slapped Gangster Act on Tyagi.
Tyagi had claimed he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and had posted photos of him with senior BJP leaders. However, the party had distanced itself from him.
According to sources, the top leadership of the ruling BJP has given "clear instructions" to deal with Tyagi in the "strictest possible way."
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government officials on Monday morning used a bulldozer to remove encroachment done by Tyagi outside his Noida residence.
Tyagi had encroached a portion of the common area of the society in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles. He had also planted trees in a park in front of his residence.
Tyagi has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society. Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.
Police personnel in large numbers were deployed at the society since last evening, even as senior officers interacted with Grand Omaxe residents.
They lauded the government's "bulldozer" move but also sought the early arrest of Tyagi even as some of them were distributing sweets to each other on the occassion.
"We had been raising the issue of encroachment since last three years and finally it has happened. We thank the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida Authority for it," an elderly resident of the society told reporters.
Over 1,000 families residing in the society.
