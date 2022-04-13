'No tu tu main main in UP, no space for riots': Yogi Adityanath on Ram Navami violence

The UP chief minister was referring to instances in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, where celebrations were marred by violent communal clashes, in which two were killed and several injured

While communal violence broke out during Ram Navami celebrations across several states, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that there was "no tension at all, not even tu tu main main" in India's most populous state despite the Hindu festival coinciding with the holy month of Ramzan.

“Ram Navami was just celebrated. A 25-crore population lives in Uttar Pradesh. There were 800 Ram Navami processions across the state and simultaneously, this is the month of Ramzan and many roza iftar programmes must have been on,” Adityanath said at an event in Lucknow on Tuesday.

"But nowhere, was there any tu-tu main (arguments)... leave alone riots and ruckus. This is a proof of UP's new progressive way of thinking. Here, there is no place for riots and chaos. UP has demonstrated this on the anniversary of Ram Navami," the BJP leader added, who recently created history by taking oath for a second term, becoming the first UP chief minister to do so in three decades.

The UP chief minister was referring to instances in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, where celebrations were marred by violent communal clashes, in which two were killed and several injured.

In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, there was arson and violence after stones were thrown at a Ram Navami procession passing through a Muslim-dominated part of the town. In Gujarat, another BJP-ruled state, fresh violence broke out in one of the two-affected cities - Himmatnagar. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is currently in place in Himmatnagar.

Adityanath's comments also come at a time questions have been raised about his government not taking action against a Hindu priest's hate speech outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district at the beginning of the Navratra festival.

