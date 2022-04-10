Ram Navami 2022: Communal clashes reported in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand

In each incident police reported that stones were pelted at religious processions that led to clashes between two communities

Gujarat, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh witnessed communal clashes on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. This comes only a day after tensions prevailed in Mulbagal in Karnataka’s Kolar district after miscreants pelted stones at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra on Friday night and a week after communal clashes in Karauli, Rajasthan, on 2 April, where too stones were pelted at a ‘shobha yatra’ which was taken out to mark Nav Samvatsar.

Madhya Pradesh

Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city on Sunday triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and Section 144 of CrPC in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.

Some police personnel and people were injured during stone-pelting as per the preliminary information.

"Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city," Khargone district collector Anugrah P said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones.

When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. Some policemen and people were injured, said Khargone Additional Collector Sumersingh Mujalde.

The procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city but it was abandoned midway after the violence, the collector added.

Gujarat

Communal clashes broke out between two communities in Himmatnagar and Khambhat cities in Gujarat on Sunday during Ram Navami processions, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control mobs who pelted stones at each other and damaged shops and vehicles at both places.

The number of injuries, if any, is not known so far, officials said.

Members of two communities hurled stones at each other when a Ram Navami procession reached Chhapariya locality in Himmatnagar city in the Sabarkantha district in the late afternoon, a police official said.

"Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. Later, the additional police force was brought in from outside the city to bring the situation under control," the official said.

In Khambhat town in the Anand district, a clash broke out during a Ram Navami procession wherein stones were pelted and shops and vehicles were damaged by two groups, a control room official said, adding that tear gas shells were fired.

Jharkhand

According to Zee News, communal violence broke out in Lohardaga Jharkhand after stones were pelted at a Ram Navami procession in Hirahi village under Sadar police station limits.

It has been reported that dozens of vehicles were torched by miscreants.

Lohardaga Police claimed that they had made elaborate security arrangements so that no untoward incident happened. They also held a flag march in the city earlier, but it failed to curb the clashes. The police said more than six people have been injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, after the recent Karauli incident, 17 district administrations in the state, including Jaipur, imposed section 144 CrPC for approximately a month from 8 April.

With input from agencies

