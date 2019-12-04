No onion thieves in Mumbai? Twitter in splits as picture of an unguarded sack of vegetable outside a restaurant goes viral

As the prices of onion continue to soar past the century-mark in most parts of the country, a picture of an unguarded sack of onions lying outside a Mumbai restaurant is going viral.

A popular Mumbai blogger tweeted the picture and wrote, "Is this is how safe Mumbai is?" The blogger, who documents the day-to-day lives in the city through his page, found this sight interesting given incidents of onions being stolen are making the headlines in other parts of the nation.

Believe it or not. Is this is how safe mumbai is? A sack of onions placed outside a restaurant to be picked up when it opens. pic.twitter.com/CVrLyKSlrV — Mumbai Paused (@SloganMurugan) December 2, 2019

As the picture went viral, netizens couldn’t stop reacting to it.

While some joked that no one wanted to mess with Delhi people (given the name of the restaurant), others remarked that it was sad to see onions and cows were safe in the country but not women.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

All of India is safe for cows now, no? — Tamanna 🏳️‍🌈 (@itssynecdoche) December 2, 2019

No onion thieves in Mumbai? — PatralekhaChatterjee (@patralekha2011) December 2, 2019

This photo has obviously been faked. No way a sack of onions would be left unattended in Mumbai. Babies & children yes sure but sacks onions... No way. These days all the flights from Kuwait have ppl with onion jewelry & my uncle sold his gold shop in Dubai for a onion shop. — Sunil S (@30de2e4d6c4f416) December 2, 2019

Dilli walon ka hotel hai. Panga kaun lega. — sea link (@ns69218814) December 2, 2019

At today’s rate it must be worth 10000 bucks! — Ritesh Uttamchandani (@photowallah) December 2, 2019

Hope the city is as safe to women as it is for onions. Can we vouch for that also please? — Dr. Amrita Ghosh (@MsBiryani) December 2, 2019

