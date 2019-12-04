You are here:
No onion thieves in Mumbai? Twitter in splits as picture of an unguarded sack of vegetable outside a restaurant goes viral

India FP Trending Dec 04, 2019 15:27:59 IST

  • Amidst the soaring price of onions that breached century-mark in most parts of the country, a picture of an unguarded sack of onions lying outside a Mumbai restaurant is going viral.

  • As the picture went viral, netizens could not stop reacting to it.

  • While some joked that no one wanted to mess with Delhi people (given the name of the restaurant), others remarked that it was sad to see onions and cows were safe in the country but not women.

As the prices of onion continue to soar past the century-mark in most parts of the country, a picture of an unguarded sack of onions lying outside a Mumbai restaurant is going viral.

A popular Mumbai blogger tweeted the picture and wrote, "Is this is how safe Mumbai is?" The blogger, who documents the day-to-day lives in the city through his page, found this sight interesting given incidents of onions being stolen are making the headlines in other parts of the nation.

As the picture went viral, netizens couldn’t stop reacting to it.

While some joked that no one wanted to mess with Delhi people (given the name of the restaurant), others remarked that it was sad to see onions and cows were safe in the country but not women.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

