India

'No one is above criticism': Writer Taslima Nasreen wades into Prophet remark controversy

The remarks come amid outrage in Islamic countries over BJP's now suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad

FP Staff June 08, 2022 20:01:11 IST
'No one is above criticism': Writer Taslima Nasreen wades into Prophet remark controversy

File image of Taslima Nasreen. News18 Hindi

Renowned Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has waded into the ongoing controversy over remarks on Prophet Muhammad by BJP's now suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Taking to Twitter, Nasreen on Wednesday wrote, "No one is above criticism, no human, no saint, no messiah, no prophet, no god."

The remarks come amid outrage in Islamic countries over Sharma's remark. Several nations including Iran and Qatar summoned Indian envoys over the issue. The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled another spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

Meanwhile, Nasreen also said, "democracy is not a true democracy without free speech and non-democratic countries won't value free speech."

Nasreen was forced to flee Bangladesh

Nasreen has spent more than 25 years in exile. She was forced to flee her home country after receiving death threats from radical Islamic groups over her 1993 book Lajja (Shame).

The book depicts the life of a Hindu family who was attacked during anti-Hindu riots in Bangladesh.

After fleeing her country, Nasreen lived in various European nations. According to The Economic Times, she is currently staying in India.

Nasreen is not the only writer who faced the wrath of radical Islamists.

Popular writer Salman Rushdie received several death threats after the release of his book The Satanic Verses in 1988.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 08, 2022 20:03:18 IST

TAGS:

also read

Kanpur violence: Over 800 booked, 24 held; cops looking into possible PFI link
India

Kanpur violence: Over 800 booked, 24 held; cops looking into possible PFI link

Among those arrested is Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the chief of Maulana Mohammed Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association, is suspected to be the mastermind behind the violence

Uttar Pradesh: At least six hurt in clashes over Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammed
India

Uttar Pradesh: At least six hurt in clashes over Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammed

So far at least three cases have been filed against the BJP spokesperson for her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a recent news debate on the Gyanvapi issue

BJP's bigotry damaged India's standing globally: Rahul Gandhi
India

BJP's bigotry damaged India's standing globally: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came in the wake of international outrage over controversial remarks made by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad