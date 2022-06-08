'No one is above criticism': Writer Taslima Nasreen wades into Prophet remark controversy

The remarks come amid outrage in Islamic countries over BJP's now suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Renowned Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has waded into the ongoing controversy over remarks on Prophet Muhammad by BJP's now suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Taking to Twitter, Nasreen on Wednesday wrote, "No one is above criticism, no human, no saint, no messiah, no prophet, no god."

No one is above criticism, no human, no saint, no messiah, no prophet, no god. Critical scrutiny is necessary to make the world a better place. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) June 8, 2022

The remarks come amid outrage in Islamic countries over Sharma's remark. Several nations including Iran and Qatar summoned Indian envoys over the issue. The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled another spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

Meanwhile, Nasreen also said, "democracy is not a true democracy without free speech and non-democratic countries won't value free speech."

For many people, money is more important than free speech, so they suppress free speech. But democracy is not a true democracy without free speech. Non-democratic countries won't value free speech. But democratic countries should defend free speech by any means. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) June 8, 2022

Nasreen was forced to flee Bangladesh

Nasreen has spent more than 25 years in exile. She was forced to flee her home country after receiving death threats from radical Islamic groups over her 1993 book Lajja (Shame).

The book depicts the life of a Hindu family who was attacked during anti-Hindu riots in Bangladesh.

After fleeing her country, Nasreen lived in various European nations. According to The Economic Times, she is currently staying in India.

Nasreen is not the only writer who faced the wrath of radical Islamists.

Popular writer Salman Rushdie received several death threats after the release of his book The Satanic Verses in 1988.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.