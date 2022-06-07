The spokespersons have also been asked not to criticise any religion, its symbols or religious figures

The ruling BJP has issued new guidelines for its spokespersons and leaders who are participating in TV debates, according to several media reports.

The development comes amid outrage in Islamic countries over BJP's now suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate last month.

According to the new rules, only authorised spokespersons and panelists will participate in TV debates, NDTV quoted BJP sources as saying.

The spokespersons will be assigned by the party's media cell.

The spokespersons have also been asked not to criticise any religion, its symbols or religious figures, the NDTV report added.

“Use restrained language. Don't get excited and agitated. Do not violate the ideology and principles of the party even at the instigation of anyone," India Today quoted BJP sources as saying.

According to India Today, BJP has also asked its representatives to get familiar with the debate topic and find out the party line on it before going on air.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled another spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

