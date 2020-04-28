NITIE holds semester exams online for final year students due to lockdown; institute had earlier conducted admissions online as well

The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai, has conducted semester exams of its final year students online during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

In a tweet, the institute said, “A unique approach using digital platform was designed and tested to give students an experience of writing exams from home during COVID-19 lockdown.”

Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank retweeted the institute’s post on his Twitter handle.

According to The Indian Express, this year, the NITIE had also held its entire admission process, including the group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI) round, online.

The news website reported that the institute gave students 15 minutes to answer questions given to them during the selection process.

The NITIE then uploaded the recorded interviews on a cloud platform and get them evaluated by three faculties individually.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to closure of educational institutes and postponement of exams, including recruitment exam, across the country.

Two committees that were constituted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to look into issues faced by universities and colleges due to coronavirus lockdown have submitted their report. According to the first committee, the commencement of the academic session should be deferred to September. The second committee has suggested that universities should conduct online examinations if they have infrastructure to do so. It said that, in case of non-availability of infrastructure, exams should be held after the lockdown is eased.

The UGC has said that it would issue guidelines to colleges and universities this week on steps to be taken for the current and next academic session.

