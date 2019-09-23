Nirmala Sitharaman shares picture of daughter on social media, Twitterati uses opportunity to ask for extension of ITR due date

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the occasion of Daughters' Day, shared a picture of her daughter and herself on Twitter. Sitharaman can be seen holding her daughter, Vangmayi Parakala, in the picture taken years ago.

Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here’s this on #DaughtersDaypic.twitter.com/640XrUqm2n — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 22, 2019

She shared the picture on Sunday, and said, "Can say so much and more about daughters." She shared a throwback picture with her daughter and called her a 'friend, philosopher and guide'.

Earlier, the finance minister had said that the deadline for filing ITR's for a particular AY is 31 August.

However, Twitter users saw this as an opportunity to ask her to extend the tax audit due date for AY 2019-20 to 30 November 2019.

An assessment year (AY) refers to the year following the financial year in which income earned is assessed. This is the year in which an individual files the ITR for the financial year gone by. For instance, for the FY 2018-19, the AY is 2019-20.

Madam don't u see many amongst us as like ur Daughter ? What we need is just some time to complete the work PROPERLY, to give correct results for you to decide on future Plans & Policies correctly for our Country. Pls extend Tax Audit Due date upto 30.11.2018 🙏 — Sudhir Parmar (@sudhirgparmar) September 22, 2019

A user, who claimed to be a CA, said that he can't celebrate Daughters' day only because the tax department isn't taking a stand on the extension of filing the ITR.

Another user said that many women hoped to give the news of the extension as a gift to their mothers for daughters' day.

Many female CA's are looking for mom's gift as Tax audit ITR filing date extension — ramji yahoo (@ramjiyahoo) September 22, 2019

The Punjab Accountants Association also reportedly wrote a letter to the finance ministry for the same, and cited a reason, saying, "Many errors made by dealers in FY 2017-18 are to be rectified in FY 2018-19, which are under audit. Under such immense mental pressure, it has become much difficult in compliance of filing tax audits and uploading audited returns."

The deadlines for taxpayers are as follows:

All individuals/assessees whose accounts are not required to be audited — July 31 (August 31, 2019, for FY 2018-19)

Following persons whose accounts are required to be audited: A company, an individual or other entities whose accounts are required to be audited, and a working partner of a firm — 30 September of the relevant assessment year

An assessee who is required to furnish report under section 92E — 30 November of the relevant assessment year

Post these deadlines, the individual will receive a notice from the tax department and will be fined for the delay.