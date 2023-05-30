9 Years of Modi Government LIVE Updates: Several BJP leaders highlight Modi govt's successes in nationwide outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Twitter/ @DDNews
Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year tenure in a nationwide outreach on Monday, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur expressing confidence in the party’s re-election in 2024.
From India’s “rising” global stature to an emphasis on national security, welfare measures such as housing and toilets for the poor, increased piped water supply, infrastructure growth, and efforts to boost the manufacturing sector were among the initiatives mentioned at press conferences held across the country.
The BJP stated in a statement that Modi’s policies had resulted in “unprecedented” progress in every sector, with the motto of “nation first” guiding his policies.
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated in Lucknow that the Modi administration’s nine years had delivered India safe borders and world-class infrastructure, as well as boosted its global repute.
Adityanath said that the last nine years have seen the emergence of a “new India”.
Modi also virtually flagged off the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express which will travel between Guwahati in Assam and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said in Raipur that the speed and scale of development and growth in the last nine years are unmatched.
The BJP said it was due to the all-around development ushered in by the government that leading economists and analysts the world over is of the view that the “21st century belongs to India”.
The prime minister has made it a priority for the police to focus on service, performance, reforms, and changes.
In their encounters, BJP leaders also used PowerPoint presentations to emphasise the government’s accomplishments.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke to the media in Mumbai, and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke to the media in Patna. Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Bhupendra Yadav, and G Kishan Reddy, all Union ministers, spoke at Jaipur, Rohtak, Bhopal, and Bhubaneshwar, respectively.
The BJP has planned a month-long mass connect operation beginning May 30, the day Modi took the oath of office for a second term in 2019. Modi will speak at a rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, the Congress-ruled state where assembly elections will be conducted later this year.
