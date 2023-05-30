9 Years of Modi Government LIVE Updates: Several BJP leaders highlight Modi govt's successes in nationwide outreach

09:08 (ist)

Nine years of Modi rule: India on way to becoming developed nation, says Karad

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is on its road to becoming a developed nation, and the entire country is rallying behind him, Union Minister Bhagwat Karad said here on Monday.

The Union Minister of State for Finance, speaking at a news conference to celebrate the successes of nine years of Modi leadership, said the world has begun to have trust in India's potential under the PM, and several sectors are rising swiftly.

Karad stated that the Prime Minister had been named the world's most popular leader multiple times, and that the construction and opening of the new Parliament building had demonstrated the country's potential.

"People are rallying behind him and have full faith in his leadership. The construction of the new Parliament building was completed in 26 months. When COVID-19 broke out in India, the country developed a vaccine in record time," Karad, a doctor, said.