9 Years of Modi Government LIVE Updates: Several BJP leaders highlight Modi govt's successes in nationwide outreach

Nine Years of Modi Government LIVE Updates: The BJP said it was due to the all-round development ushered in by the government that leading economists and analysts the world over is of the view that the '21st century belongs to India'

FP Staff May 30, 2023 07:53:52 IST
9 Years of Modi Government LIVE Updates: Several BJP leaders highlight Modi govt's successes in nationwide outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Twitter/ @DDNews

09:14 (ist)

9 Years of Modi Government LIVE Updates

From a new Parliament to Statue of Unity, the architectural wonders of Narendra Modi’s India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likes to make history. He has done this over and over again in the nine years that he has been in power. And this year, ahead of 30 May, the day he was sworn in for the second term in 2019, India got a new Parliament – a once-in-a-lifetime moment – another step away from its colonial past.

The new Sansad is just one of the many architectural marvels India has received since Modi came to power. It is India’s latest wonder but Modi’s reign will be defined by towering statues, long bridges, never-seen-before tunnels and grand mandirs. We take a look at what has been built and what more can we expect.

09:08 (ist)

9 Years of Modi Government LIVE Updates

Nine years of Modi rule: India on way to becoming developed nation, says Karad

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is on its road to becoming a developed nation, and the entire country is rallying behind him, Union Minister Bhagwat Karad said here on Monday.

The Union Minister of State for Finance, speaking at a news conference to celebrate the successes of nine years of Modi leadership, said the world has begun to have trust in India's potential under the PM, and several sectors are rising swiftly.

Karad stated that the Prime Minister had been named the world's most popular leader multiple times, and that the construction and opening of the new Parliament building had demonstrated the country's potential.

"People are rallying behind him and have full faith in his leadership. The construction of the new Parliament building was completed in 26 months. When COVID-19 broke out in India, the country developed a vaccine in record time," Karad, a doctor, said.
08:46 (ist)

9 Years of Modi Government LIVE Updates

In nine years of leadership, Modi's every step revolved around poor, says Union Minister Meghwal

Every policy and initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi centres on impoverished people and their upliftment, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday here, saying that corruption was endemic during the previous UPA regime.

In a session sponsored by the BJP, Meghwal outlined Modi's accomplishments over the last nine years, claiming that Modi is providing government in a transparent and corruption-free way with a purpose to ensure peace and security.

During the covid epidemic, Modi exhibited leadership abilities, he added, by taking on the duty of sending vaccinations and medications to various countries.

"India is the only country which was able to control price rise which was felt globally in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war," he said replying to a query.
08:44 (ist)

9 Years of Modi Government LIVE Updates

Many job opportunities created in last nine years: Union min V K Singh

Union Minister of State General (Retd.) V K Singh said on Monday that the country's overall progress has resulted in the creation of job possibilities in a variety of areas during the previous nine years.

Singh, who was in Ranchi to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development and social welfare activities, stated, "The government cannot provide jobs to everyone, but many job opportunities have been created."

According to him, the organised sector employs only 4% of the workforce, while the private sector and self-employment employ 96%.

According to him, India ranks third in terms of the number of unicorn enterprises and second in terms of the number of startups.
08:23 (ist)

9 Years of Modi Government LIVE Updates

"Change came in 2014...": Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 9 years of Modi govt

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw remarked on Monday that the country has changed since 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for the first time, since the needy, destitute, and people from the north-east were regarded only a vote bank before him.

"There had been a different picture of politics in India for 60 years. In this picture, the needy, poor and the northeast were considered just a vote bank. The poor were always made to feel miserable. They just gave slogans but did not work like that. The change came about in 2014 when PM Modi took the nation's responsibility," the minister said.
07:53 (ist)

9 Years of Modi Government LIVE Updates

Nine years of Modi govt created ‘New India’ says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated in Lucknow that the Modi administration's nine years had delivered India safe borders and world-class infrastructure, as well as boosted its global repute.

"In the last nine years, the Modi government has given the nation four strong pillars, which are respect, internal and external security, the welfare of the underprivileged, and infrastructure development," Adityanath said at a press conference marking the end of the Modi administration's tenure.

According to Adityanath, the previous nine years have seen the creation of a "new India."

Read More

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year tenure in a nationwide outreach on Monday, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur expressing confidence in the party’s re-election in 2024.

From India’s “rising” global stature to an emphasis on national security, welfare measures such as housing and toilets for the poor, increased piped water supply, infrastructure growth, and efforts to boost the manufacturing sector were among the initiatives mentioned at press conferences held across the country.

The BJP stated in a statement that Modi’s policies had resulted in “unprecedented” progress in every sector, with the motto of “nation first” guiding his policies.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated in Lucknow that the Modi administration’s nine years had delivered India safe borders and world-class infrastructure, as well as boosted its global repute.

Adityanath said that the last nine years have seen the emergence of a “new India”.

Modi also virtually flagged off the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express which will travel between Guwahati in Assam and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said in Raipur that the speed and scale of development and growth in the last nine years are unmatched.

The BJP said it was due to the all-around development ushered in by the government that leading economists and analysts the world over is of the view that the “21st century belongs to India”.

The prime minister has made it a priority for the police to focus on service, performance, reforms, and changes.

In their encounters, BJP leaders also used PowerPoint presentations to emphasise the government’s accomplishments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke to the media in Mumbai, and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke to the media in Patna. Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Bhupendra Yadav, and G Kishan Reddy, all Union ministers, spoke at Jaipur, Rohtak, Bhopal, and Bhubaneshwar, respectively.

The BJP has planned a month-long mass connect operation beginning May 30, the day Modi took the oath of office for a second term in 2019. Modi will speak at a rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, the Congress-ruled state where assembly elections will be conducted later this year.

Updated Date: May 30, 2023 09:14:58 IST

