Modi@9: BJP sounds poll bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha elections with mega public outreach

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally sounded poll bugle for the much-awaited 2024 Lok Sabha elections with mega public outreach programme. Coincidentally, it came on the day when the country celebrates nine years of Modi government.

The pan-India public outreach programme launched by the BJP is based basically around harnessing the beneficiaries of central schemes. Karyakartas or party workers have been asked to share the stories of how the Modi government’s schemes have positively transformed the lives of beneficiaries.

There is no denying in saying that the BJP has, so far, perfected the politics of beneficiaries, therefore, garnering support cutting across caste lines and breaking the backs of caste-based regional political outfits.

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday announced the launch of two special modules on NaMo App.

“The first module is called 9 years of Seva and includes three sections that establish a two-way dialogue with the people. These sections include ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ for reaching out to eminent personalities and sharing the government’s achievements; ‘Har Ghar Vikas’ will enable karyakartas to connect with beneficiaries of government schemes and share their geo-tagged pictures,” he tweeted

“The ‘Badalte Bharat Ki Baat’ section allows karyakartas to share the stories of how the government’s schemes have positively transformed beneficiaries’ lives,” Malviya added.

'Har Ghar Vikas'

The karyakartas and users have been asked to upload geo-tagged pictures of beneficiaries of the welfare and development scheme of the Modi-government.

The geo-tagged pictures will be of the beneficiaries whose lives have been positively impacted by government schemes.

"These photos will also showcase the expanse of the welfare initiatives by the PM Modi-led government across the country," Malviya said.

Experts believe that the geo-tagged pictures will give the BJP a pan-India database of beneficiaries which can be tapped into at the booth level during 2024 polls.

Also, it would motive others to take advantage of these welfare schemes.

'Sampark Se Samarthan'

The BJP leader said an in interactive section on the NaMo App called 'Sampark Se Samarthan' focuses on establishing a two-way dialogue with the people. BJP office bearers and karyakartas have been suggested to meet at least 500 eminent personalities, families and share the accomplishments of the Modi government in the past nine years.

For "productive interaction", karyakartas have been asked to carry pamphlets, books and booklets.

They have also been asked to upload pictures of their outreach efforts under the 'Sampark Se Samarthan' section in NaMo App's 9 years of 'Seva Module'.

'Badalte Bharat Ki Baat'

BJP workers and other users can upload videos of their interactions with beneficiaries and share their stories to highlight how schemes from Modi government have changed the country's socio-economic landscape.

Party workers have been asked to connect with beneficiaries of schemed launched by the Modi government.

The videos of this 'Samvaad' (interaction) can be uploaded on 'Badalte Bharat Ki Baat' section of NaMo App's 9 years of Seva Module'.

'Vikas Yatra'

The ‘Vikas Yatra’ module widely covers the achievements of the Modi government in an interesting and easy-to-understand format.

It also highlights the government’s multi-dimensional successes across 14 diverse sectors. It can be explored and accessed at https://narendramodi.in/vikasyatra

Apart from these two modules, there are interesting activities to experience in the 'Then versus Now' transformation in the last 9 years as well as to Make A Pledge for nation building.

The flagship schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government have transformed the lives of the poorest of the poor in the country and have helped raise their standard of living. The tens of thousands of beneficiaries of these schemes view Modi as a messiah.

One would argue that social welfare schemes are not new to India but the what made the initiatives different is the approach and delivery by the government led by PM Modi.

Some of these schemes include Swachh Bharat Mission (universal sanitation coverage), Jal Jeevan Mission (providing safe and adequate drinking water to all), Saubhagya Yojana (universal household electrification), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (providing women with a clean cooking fuel – LPG), Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (providing free food grains to migrants and poor), Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (providing easy access to financial services to all), PM Aawas Yojana (to provide housing for all in urban areas).

