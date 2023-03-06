Nigerian gang that netted Indian women via dating apps busted

Noida: On Sunday, Cops in India’s National Capital Region (NCR) arrested a group that had been using online dating apps to befriend hundreds of women in order to con them into believing they were customs agents.

The police arrested six Nigerian nationals, including a lady, while looking into the case. They also seized three laptops, 17 mobile phones, internet dongles, Rs. 40,860 in cash, and three passports.

The Police Commissioner Gautam Buddh Nagar posted information about the capture on Twitter.

The “gang befriending women through an online dating app to commit fraud in the name of customs was busted; 06 Nigerian suspects, including a woman, were arrested; 03 laptops, 17 mobile phones, internet dongles, Rs 40,860/- in cash, 03 passports, etc. were seized from their custody.

Speaking to reporters and describing the gang’s tactics, DCP Harish Chander said, “The accused used dating applications to contact women while posing as foreigners. Once they have the victims’ confidence, they claim to be travelling to India to meet with them on a specific date.

He claimed that they got in touch with the women and informed them that they had been detained at customs because they were carrying expensive gifts and needed money to be released. He added that the arrested woman, a Nigerian, had pretended to be a customs officer.

By filing a case at the Sector 20 Police Station in accordance with the pertinent provisions of the IPC and the IT Act, the Police have begun a thorough investigation into the case.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.