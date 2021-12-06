NID admission 2022: Registration deadline for BDes and MDes courses ends today; check details here
The NID exam is set to be held on 2 January, with the admit cards set to be out by 23 December
The National Institute of Design (NID) will close the admission process for Bachelor in Design (BDes) and Masters in Design (MDes) programmes today, 6 December. Those who are interested can apply for the specialised courses by visiting the official website of NID at https://nid.edu/.
The NID exam is set to be held on 2 January, with the admit cards set to be out by 23 December.
Steps to register for NID Admission 2022:
- Visit the official website at https://nid.edu/
- Search and click on the Admission 2022-23 link that is available on the home page
- As a new page opens, candidates will either have to login or sign up for the NID admissions 2022
- Once the form opens, fill in the NID application correctly and upload the required documents
- Then make the payment of application fee for NID admissions 2022 and click submit
- Finally, download the NID confirmation page and take a hard copy of the same
Check direct link to apply here: https://admissions.nid.edu/NIDA2022/Default.aspx
Details on eligibility criteria
For BDes: Those interested should have passed, or will appear, for Class 12 examinations in the academic year 2021–22. Also candidates belonging to any stream- Commerce, Science or Arts- from any recognized board of education or equivalent are eligible.
Check other details here
https://admissions.nid.edu/NIDA2022/download/Eligibility_criteria_BDes2022-23.pdf
For MDes
Those who are interested must have completed their graduation of 4-year duration, or minimum 3-year duration, in any specialization. Even those who have done full-time Diploma of minimum 4-year duration in Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Design/ Architecture after Class 12 are eligible for the course.
Check other details here
https://admissions.nid.edu/NIDA2022/download/Eligibility_criteria_MDes2022-23.pdf
Application fee
Candidates from General, General-EWS, and OBC-NCL category need to pay a fee is Rs 3,000. While, for General-EWS-PwD, SC, ST, OBC-NCL-PwD, ST-PwD applicants and General-PwD, SC-PwD the required amount is Rs 1,500. The fee can be submitted online via debit card, credit card, and other methods.
For the unversed, to get admission in the fashion designing course, candidates have to appear for the NID DAT prelims examination. Following that, those who qualify for the exam will be called for the DAT main exam.
The NID is a pen and paper test that will be conducted in English only. Furthermore, it will be conducted in cities including Dehradun, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla among many more.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Happy Independence Day: 7 greatest Indian tech organisations
70 years of independence has taught us a lot of things, most of those learnings however, come from a handful of technology institutions that have transformed our lives in many subtle, yet significant ways
College admissions: When will the cut-off mark madness end?
There is no escape from this - the number of quality institutions have to multiply manifold - in arts and science, engineering and management.
Anand Sharma attacks Opposition for stalling Parliament
Sharma hoped that the Opposition would realise its responsibility and play a constructive role in the next session of Parliament.