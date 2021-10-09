NID 2022: Admission process for BDes, MDes courses begin at admissions.nid.edu; apply till 30 Nov

The admit cards for the test will be issued by the institute on 23 December and the exam is due to be conducted on 2 January, 2022

The admission process for Bachelor in Design (BDes) and Masters in Design (MDes) programmes has begun by the National Institute of Design (NID). The last date to apply for the Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2022 is 30 November. Additionally, those eligible for the exam can submit their application forms till 5 December but with a late fee.

Aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official website at admissions.nid.edu. The admit cards for the test will be issued by the institute on 23 December and the exam is due to be conducted on 2 January, 2022.

To get admission for studying fashion designing, aspirants have to first appear for the NID DAT prelims examination. Following this, the ones who qualify for the exam will be called for the DAT main exam.

Steps to apply for NID DAT 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://admissions.nid.edu/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Signup’ tab that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates will have to complete the application form by providing details like name, date of birth, nationality, email, mobile, category, disability, among others

Step 4: MDes candidates will have to fill in all the personal and educational details along with work experience

Step 5: After providing details, kindly upload all the relevant documents required including photograph, caste or PwD certificate, passport, signature, and others

Step 6: Finally, pay the required fee online and keep a printout of the application form for future use

Application Fee

For General, General-EWS, and OBC-NCL category candidates, the fee is Rs 3,000. However, for SC, ST, General-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, General-PwD, SC-PwD, and ST-PwD applicants, the amount is Rs 1,500. The required fee can be submitted online through debit card, credit card, and other methods too.

NID is a pen and paper test which will be taken up in English Language only. This examination will be conducted across the country in states including Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Vijayawada.

Eligibility criteria for BDes

Eligibility criteria for MDes