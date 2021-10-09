Education

NID 2022: Admission process for BDes, MDes courses begin at admissions.nid.edu; apply till 30 Nov

The admit cards for the test will be issued by the institute on 23 December and the exam is due to be conducted on 2 January, 2022

FP Trending October 09, 2021 10:37:22 IST
NID 2022: Admission process for BDes, MDes courses begin at admissions.nid.edu; apply till 30 Nov

Representational image. Sigmund/Unsplash

The admission process for Bachelor in Design (BDes) and Masters in Design (MDes) programmes has begun by the National Institute of Design (NID). The last date to apply for the Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2022 is 30 November. Additionally, those eligible for the exam can submit their application forms till 5 December but with a late fee.

Aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official website at admissions.nid.edu. The admit cards for the test will be issued by the institute on 23 December and the exam is due to be conducted on 2 January, 2022.

To get admission for studying fashion designing, aspirants have to first appear for the NID DAT prelims examination. Following this, the ones who qualify for the exam will be called for the DAT main exam.

Steps to apply for NID DAT 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://admissions.nid.edu/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Signup’ tab that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates will have to complete the application form by providing details like name, date of birth, nationality, email, mobile, category, disability, among others

Step 4: MDes candidates will have to fill in all the personal and educational details along with work experience

Step 5: After providing details, kindly upload all the relevant documents required including photograph, caste or PwD certificate, passport, signature, and others

Step 6: Finally, pay the required fee online and keep a printout of the application form for future use

Application Fee

For General, General-EWS, and OBC-NCL category candidates, the fee is Rs 3,000. However, for SC, ST, General-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, General-PwD, SC-PwD, and ST-PwD applicants, the amount is Rs 1,500. The required fee can be submitted online through debit card, credit card, and other methods too.

NID is a pen and paper test which will be taken up in English Language only. This examination will be conducted across the country in states including Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Vijayawada.

Eligibility criteria for BDes

Eligibility criteria for MDes

Updated Date: October 09, 2021 10:37:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

NID DAT 2021: National Institute of Design releases admit card; download at admissions.nid.edu
India

NID DAT 2021: National Institute of Design releases admit card; download at admissions.nid.edu

To download the NID DAT admit cards, candidates have to log in with their email ID and date of birth

NID DAT mains 2020 result for BDes-GPDP programme declared, check at admission.nid.edu
India

NID DAT mains 2020 result for BDes-GPDP programme declared, check at admission.nid.edu

The final allotment of seats will be conducted in Ahmedabad. The complete admission procedure and the schedule will be available on soon of the official website

As Doordarshan seeks to replace 'DD Eye', a look at what '70s logos said about a young India
Life

As Doordarshan seeks to replace 'DD Eye', a look at what '70s logos said about a young India

From Doordarshan to State Bank of India and Indian Airlines — logos designed by NID alum in the '70s were reflective of the aspirations of a young democracy