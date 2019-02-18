News outlets share morphed image of Pulwama attack 'mastermind' Ghazi Rasheed; Twitterati calls them out

Three militants, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant Ghazi Rasheed, were killed on Monday during an encounter in Pinglan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The operation came four days after a JeM attack in Pulwama led to the deaths of 42 CRPF jawans.

Ghazi alias Kamran is believed to have masterminded the attack on the CRPF convoy. Soon after his killing, some news outlets, including India Today and The Times of India, reportedly shared an incorrect image of the militant.

The morphed image, which did the rounds on the internet on Monday afternoon, showed Ghazi's face placed on a stock frame of a policeman. Twitterati had a field day calling out the media outlets for using the image, which some users believed bore similarities to a photograph of American pop legend Jon Bon Jovi.

Alt News was alerted about this photograph by a social media user who alleged that the face of the terrorist, Abdul Rashid Ghazi was morphed on the body of American pop legend Jon Bon Jovi! LINK : https://t.co/tpf7EA5EUD pic.twitter.com/5jE9llTxVQ — Arjun Singh (@ASinghBartwal) February 18, 2019

Indian media nay Jon Bon Jovi ko Kashmiri atankwadi bana diya .... Aaj kal kay social media kay daur mein sub kuch ho sakta hai pic.twitter.com/52yWZ564r5 — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 18, 2019

Hahahaha India is on Drugs. First they say its Lal Masjid Rasheed Ghazi now this edited one. #IndiaExposed #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/fop8iQCnEe — محمد ابوبکر (@JuniorMinhas) February 17, 2019

So @abpnewstv , @IndiaToday , @timesofindia all used a morphed picture of terrorist .. And they morphed the body of @jonbonjovi .. So patriotic .. ... I shouldn't laugh .. But .. #ROFLMAO pic.twitter.com/QRKmT3cqqM — Shuvankar Mukherjee (@shuvankr) February 18, 2019

The picture of the "Pulwama mastermind" doing the rounds looks so fake because it's well... a stock cop frame. Even poor Jon Bon Jovi wasn't spared. pic.twitter.com/kSKRCYXbJz — Neha Mathews (@Neha_Mathews_) February 18, 2019

Ghazi was considered to be a close aide of JeM chief Masood Azhar. ANI quoted sources as saying that Ghazi had crossed over to Kashmir from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in December 2018 on Azhar's directions.

Monday's encounter lasted for over 17 hours. Ghazi was the so-called divisional commander of JeM for Pulwama, Tral and Awantipora areas of south Kashmir.

With inputs from agencies

