New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: India's right-wing Twitterati blames Pakistan, bashes Opposition and media

India FP Staff Mar 15, 2019 17:00:56 IST

Even as the toll of the twin shootings in New Zealand mounted amid an outpouring of grief from across the world, some right-wingers on Twitter had a decidedly different reaction: Celebrating the deaths, blaming Pakistan and wondering how the Opposition, Liberals and the media would "find a way to blame" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the attack.

Some rejoiced at the horrific attack that cost innocent people their lives:

    Tit for tat😂😁 — Parvesh verma 🇮🇳 (@parveshverma16) March 15, 2019

Then came the Pakistan blaming, garden variety racism and Muslim-bashing:

All moderate Muslims must be so happy. Now they can attach to any religious denomination. Obviously they won't understand differences between isolated hate crimes and sponsored, suppoted and organised terrorism done by Muslims. Congratulations #ModerateMuslims — Ankit Hooda (@ankithooda1536) March 15, 2019

 

And finally, they wondered how the Opposition and Left would use this incident to attack the prime minister:

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 17:00:56 IST

