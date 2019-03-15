New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: India's right-wing Twitterati blames Pakistan, bashes Opposition and media

Even as the toll of the twin shootings in New Zealand mounted amid an outpouring of grief from across the world, some right-wingers on Twitter had a decidedly different reaction: Celebrating the deaths, blaming Pakistan and wondering how the Opposition, Liberals and the media would "find a way to blame" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the attack.

Some rejoiced at the horrific attack that cost innocent people their lives:

they should be killed — Saurabh jha (@Saurabh39227015) March 15, 2019

Tit for tat😂😁 — Parvesh verma 🇮🇳 (@parveshverma16) March 15, 2019

U started it, and look wer it has reached.. U reap wat u sow assholes, An eye for an eye.. #Christchurch #notaterrorist — Modi again from May 23 (@maximusmin1mus) March 15, 2019

Then came the Pakistan blaming, garden variety racism and Muslim-bashing:

This guy visited Pak in October. It seems like an ISI plot wherein a white man is chosen to carry an attack to change the narrative from Islamic terrorism to terror has no religion. https://t.co/VyNNyT6FyC — Abhinov mittal (@mittalabhinv) March 15, 2019

If history is any indication it is definitely more than a mere speculation. You may call us insane but the fact remains that Osama Binladen was found in Pakistan. Also, David hadely ( white) was used by Pakistan to facilitate terror attack of 26/11. — Abhinov mittal (@mittalabhinv) March 15, 2019

All moderate Muslims must be so happy. Now they can attach to any religious denomination. Obviously they won't understand differences between isolated hate crimes and sponsored, suppoted and organised terrorism done by Muslims. Congratulations #ModerateMuslims — Ankit Hooda (@ankithooda1536) March 15, 2019

Did you do anything for the 40 CRPF men killed in Kashmir......no nothing....and for these NewZealanders your heart bleeds because they were all muslims....... — Pushpraj Singh (@pushprajdumraon) March 15, 2019

It can be conspiracy by muslims too to defame Christians / we shud not take side of anyone Dont call it terrorist attack / might be a conflict between two communities Let probe happen first by united nation interpol / we shud take anyone side Please be neutral @smitaprakash — ~Amit~ (@LovAmit) March 15, 2019

What kind of brainwashing is done in pakistan that turns people into terrorists?? The Christchurch mosque shooter visited Pakistan as a tourist in 2018 and returned as a terrorist. This sickness is spreading from Pakistan to the world.#Christchurch #NewZealandShooting — Daroga Happu Singh 🇮🇳 (@DarogaHappuJi) March 15, 2019

What does a mosque has to do in New Zealand, now face the music, its time world takes serious notice of Islamic terrorism — Vinod (@Vinod38350348) March 15, 2019

Seems like Christchurch Shootings is another Conspiracy by Islamists and the Rogue State of Pakistan to divert the topic from the dangers of Islamic Jehad and portray Jehadis as Victims instead of aggressors.#Christchurch #NewZealand https://t.co/TKA7Tl0Y0Y — Rajan V M | राजन | ராஜன் 🇮🇳 (@OnlineRajan__) March 15, 2019

And finally, they wondered how the Opposition and Left would use this incident to attack the prime minister:

Dont be surprised if the #NewZealandShooting incident is used against Modi by Libtards and Presstitutes in India.#NewZealand #Christchurch — 🚣 (@DriverRamudu) March 15, 2019

पूरी दुनिया मे आतंकवाद और जिहादी केवल मुसलमान ही होता है आतंकवाद और जिहाद की ज़ड़ इस्लाम धर्म है क्योंकि इस्लाम धर्म और कुरान 5 बक्त का नबाजी कहता है जिहाद करना ही सच्चा इस्लाम है — AMIT (@AMIT62964931) March 15, 2019

Had this kind of attack like christchurch new zealand happened in India in Mosque then imagine what opposition, liberals & Muslims had done. Would have called Democracy is in danger, minorities are in danger, Modi should be jailed etc etc. (Let alone just beating a Muslim)! — UB (@UB49564297) March 15, 2019

Is there any prize for connecting #Christchurch shooter to Hindutva, Sangh or Modi perhaps! I am sure connection theory is under development by many Libtards! — Harshvardhan Patel (@harshvb) March 15, 2019

I bet people like Ravish kumar will use this incident to paint Indian RW same as NZ attacker. — Mohit 🇮🇳 (@Mohit08023) March 15, 2019

