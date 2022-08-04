India

Network18 beats competitors again as News18 India, CNN-News18 and CNBC-TV18 get top ratings

In the English General News segment, CNN-News18 beat Republic TV, Times Now and India Today Television for the top spot, while in the Hindi General News segment News18 India trumped Aaj Tak and Republic Bharat

FP Staff August 04, 2022 14:15:31 IST
Network18 beats competitors again as News18 India, CNN-News18 and CNBC-TV18 get top ratings

Representational Image.

New Delhi: Network18 has again dominated the ratings chart with News18 India, CNN-News18 and CNBC-TV18 clinching the top spots as per the data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

In the English General News segment, CNN-News18 beat Republic TV, Times Now and India Today Television for the top spot, while in the Hindi General News segment News18 India trumped Aaj Tak and Republic Bharat.

News18 India gained 0.4% relative share this week and is sitting at the top of the pecking order with 12.8% relative share. Aaj Tak is at the second spot with 12.02% relative share, followed by India TV with 12.01% of relative share this week. At No.4, Republic Bharat recorded 11.2% relative share. The relative share of TV9 Bharatvarsh was 9.8% and the channel held the fifth position.

Network18 beats competitors again as News18 India CNNNews18 and CNBCTV18 get top ratings

Data source: BARC.

News18 India’s focus on content and programme strategy in the last few months also seems to be paying dividends as the Hindi general news channel was ahead of its rivals in prime time too. Due to its push — also in the marketing sector — the channel has been well received not only on TV but also among the digital audience.

 CNN-News18, meanwhile, topped the charts with 31.7% relative market share, followed by Republic TV at 26.2%, Times Now at 21% and India Today TV at 9.9%.
Network18 beats competitors again as News18 India CNNNews18 and CNBCTV18 get top ratings

Data source: BARC

CNN-News18 leading the BARC rating is a testimony that audiences prefer news over noise. Its unbiased reporting and coverage of all points of view have created new benchmarks in the news broadcasting sector. The channel’s viewership has grown steadily because of the added focus on programming, along with broad-basing content to all geographies across India.

In the English Business News segment, CNBC-TV18 was at the top with 72.1% market share, trouncing ET Now at 27.9%.

With inputs from News18

Disclaimer: Firstpost is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 04, 2022 14:30:20 IST

TAGS:

also read

CNN IBN hits refresh button, is now CNN News18
India

CNN IBN hits refresh button, is now CNN News18

CNN IBN, a boutique brand from the Network18 Group, will now be called CNN News18.

CNBC-TV18 enters digital space as Ravi Shankar Prasad launches website for business news channel
Business

CNBC-TV18 enters digital space as Ravi Shankar Prasad launches website for business news channel

Network18 introduced the digital counterpart of its flagship business news brand CNBC-TV18 on Friday, with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launching the website for the business news channel during the India Business Leader Awards

Nortel Files For Bankruptcy: Impact On Indian IT, Telecom Companies
Biztech

Nortel Files For Bankruptcy: Impact On Indian IT, Telecom Companies

The company said operations are expected to continue without interruption and added that it has sufficient cash on hand to fund ongoing operations.