Candidates can contact the NTA “on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in” if they encounter any issues in the modification of their NEET UG 2021 applications

The application edit window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 has been opened again by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can edit certain particulars in their NEET UG 2021 application till 11:50 pm on 26 October by visiting the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

According to the official circular, the NTA has opened the application edit for candidates to modify certain particulars of the First and Second Phase of Online Application Form for NEET (UG), such as category, sub-category, email address, gender, nationality, and fields of the second phase of NEET application.

This facility is also open to applicants who had earlier done one-time corrections in these fields.

According to the NTA, this is the last and final opportunity for applicants to modify any particulars in their NEET UG 2021 applications.

Candidates can contact the NTA “on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in” if they encounter any issues in the modification of their NEET UG 2021 applications.

The NTA had earlier opened the NEET UG 2021 application correction window till 13 October for modification of particulars. After that, the Agency had released the provisional answer key on 15 October, giving time to applicants to raise challenges till 17 October.

While there is no announcement on when the results of the NEET UG 2021 will be declared, candidates can expect the results after the edit window is closed, or after 26 October.

Steps to modify NEET UG 2021 application form:

― Visit the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in/

― Click on the link for modification of NEET UG 2021 application that is available on the home page

― Login using the requisite details and make the required changes to your NEET UG 2021 application

― Verify the changes, submit the modified application and save a copy for use in the future

Direct link for NEET UG 2021 application edit window: https://testservices.nic.in/NEET2021/Root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFcFR+natXIEjJ1rCf6DMgOrJ4xlKNzYGOuB5dxhm2dDv

Candidates must take special care to cross-check and verify their email address as the NTA will be sending the scanned copies of the NEET UG 2021 scorecards to the registered email address of the applicant only.