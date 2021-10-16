NEET UG 2021: Answer key out at neet.nta.nic.in; check steps to raise challenges here

Applicants can check the answer key and raise objections till 9 pm on 17 October by visiting the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in.

The answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 15 October. Applicants can check the answer key and raise objections till 9 pm on 17 October by visiting the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2021 official answer key for codes M, N, O and P can also be downloaded from the official website. The NEET OMR answer sheets have also been made available by NTA. Applicants can also calculate their scores with the help of the NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet.

Applicants can challenge the NEET UG 2021 provisional answer key through the following steps-

― Go to the official website - https://neet.nta.nic.in/

― Follow the link that says ‘View answer key and challenge answer key’

― Fill in the credentials such as application number, password

― Click on ‘Challenge/view answer key’

― The NEET UG 2021 answer key will be displayed according to their particular codes. Check the answer key and verify your answers

― If you wish to raise an objection, select the desired option from the answer key

― Upload the supporting documents in favour of your argument

― Save your objection and pay the fee for raising challenge

― Submit the form and save a copy of the same for the future

According to the official notice, if a candidate wants to challenge the provisional answer key, they will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1000 per answer. The challenges to be made to recorded responses obtained from OMR answer sheet will be made with a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The objections will not be accepted through any other mode than online.

The payment of the processing fee can be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking /Paytm up to 9 pm on 17 October. No challenge will be entertained without the payment of the processing fee, or after the deadline has passed.

Challenges made in the answer key will be checked by experts and the final answer key will be finalized by experts. No candidate will be informed individually about their challenge being accepted or not being accepted.