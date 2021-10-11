NEET UG 2021: Application correction window open till 13 October; check details here

According to the official notice, this is the last opportunity for applicants to edit their NEET UG 2021 first and second phase applications

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021. Candidates can modify certain details in the first and second phase of the NEET UG 2021 application form till 11:50 pm on 13 October by visiting the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

According to the circular, applicants can edit their responses in the fields of gender, category, sub-category, email address, nationality, and fields of the second phase only.

According to the official notice, this is the last opportunity for applicants to edit their NEET UG 2021 first and second phase applications.

Steps to edit NEET UG 2021 application:

― Visit the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in/

― Click on the link “Correction Phase-II” for NEET UG 2021 that is available on the main page

― Login using the required credentials to access your application

― Make the required changes in your NEET UG 2021 application and verify the changes

― Submit the edited application and download a copy for future reference

The NTA has advised applicants to “check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address” as the agency will be sending the scanned copy of the NEET UG scorecard as well as the OMR answer sheet to the registered email address only.

If candidates face any difficulty in making edits in their application window, they can reach out to the NTA “on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in”.

According to reports, the provisional answer key of the NEET UG 2021 is set to release after the correction window is closed.

The NEET UG 2021 correction facility was started for the first phase of application on 1 October, along with the registration for the second phase of NEET UG applications. Candidates were only allowed to make changes in the information they had submitted in the first phase of the application process.

The second phase of registration was closed on 10 October, and the new window, allowing applicants to make changes in details submitted in both phases of the NEET application was allowed by the NTA.