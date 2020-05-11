NEET-UG 2020: NTA cautions students about fake calls, messages and emails seeking personal details, warns of strict action against 'unscrupulous elements'

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cautioned NEET (UG) 2020 candidates about fake calls, SMS and emails asking for application details.

"It has come to the notice of the NTA that fake/fraudulent calls, SMS and emails are being circulated to NEET-UG 2020 candidates asking for their NEET application details including personal information," the agency said in a notice.

"All candidates who are due to appear for NEET-UG EXamination- 2020 are hereby informed that NTA does not ask for any personal details or any other information through calls, SMS or emails," the notice further stated.

The agency has asked candidates not to share any information with such people. The NTA said it does not ask for personal details from any student and warned of strict action against such fraudulent elements.

Candidates and their parents are advised to rely only on the information provided on the official website of the agency nta.ac.in.

NEET-UG 2020 would be conducted on 26 July. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted on 3 May. The NTA has, however, not announced when it will release NEET-UG admit card. The exam was postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Follow Latest Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak

The exam is conducted for admission to various medical colleges across the country.

The NTA has revealed that over 15.93 lakh students have registered for NEET 2020.

The agency last month cautioned people about a fake circular regarding rescheduling of JEE (Main) exam to the first week of July 2020. People were alerted after it came to the notice of the NTA that the circular was doing rounds on the social media.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will be held from 18 July to 23 July. On the other hand, JEE Advance will be conducted in August. JEE is held for admission to engineering colleges. Over nine lakh candidates have applied for JEE Main.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.