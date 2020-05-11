Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: West Bengal-based firm develops 'real time' COVID-19 test kits; confirmed cases in state rise to 1,939

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update 15 cops have tested positive in Bihar so far Till now, 15 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar, Additional Director General of Police (headquarters), Jitendra Kumar told ANI.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Graphic analysis of COVID-19 mortality rates India recorded its 67,259th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus and its 2,212th COVID-19-related death (as per Worldometer data) by Monday morning. Its mortality rate of 3.29 percent is the lowest after Peru (2.81 percent), Turkey (2.73 percent), and Russia (0.91%) among the top 20 countries in terms of deaths recorded. In Europe, however, it's a different story where Belgium (16.31 percent), France (14.91 percent), the UK (14.53 percent), Italy (13.95 percent) and the Netherlands (12.76 percent) account for the top five among these 20 countries. Outside Europe, Mexico (9.89 percent), Ecuador (7.2 percent), and Canada (7.07 percent) have the highest mortality rates among this group of countries.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Modi to hold video conference with all state CMs over lockdown measures shortly As India enters the last week of the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday at 3 pm. This will be the prime minister's fifth virtual meeting with state chief ministers. They are likely to discuss the lockdown exit plan ending on 17 May.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update Delhi govt to give Rs 5000 in aid to construction workers The Delhi government decided on Monday to provide another financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the construction workers in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers' Welfare Board, chaired by Labour Minister Gopal Rai. There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board. It has also decided to launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves. The government had also given Rs 5,000 recently to the construction workers due to the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update Rajasthan registers 126 new cases taking total to 3,940 126 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan on Monday till 1 pm, taking the total number of cases and deaths to 3940 and 110, respectively. The number of active cases stands at 1566, according to the Rajasthan Health Department, reports ANI. 126 new cases of #COVID19 and 2 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan today till 1 pm, taking the total number of cases & deaths to 3940 & 110, respectively. Number of active cases stands at 1566: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/fk9EVuTcF4 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Air India facilitates movement of 3,908 inbound passengers Air India has facilitated the movement of 3,908 inbound passengers till 10 May on board 23 flights. The national carrier also carried 833 outbound passengers on board 25 flights. Air India is a part of the Vande Bharat Mission, the largest repatriation exercise facilitated by the Indian government since Independence. It began on 7 May and will enter its second phase on 16 May. The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission will bring almost 25,000 Indians from 28 countries. In the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission, Indians from 12 countries including USA, UAE, UK, Kuwait, Singapore, Malaysia,Bangladesh, Bahrain, Philippines, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. In total, the government of India will bring 67,833 people stranded in other countries.

Coronavirus in Chandigarh Latest Update Government offices to begin public dealings from 18 May Public dealings in government offices will begin in Chandigarh from 18 May. A government order also said that the rule allowing 33 percent of Category C and D employees will remain in place. Offices will function by maintaining social distancing, hygiene and sanitisation protocol. Chandigarh has reported 169 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, including two deaths and 24 discharged patients.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update MHA issues SPOs for train travel, confirmed e-tickets mandatory Confirmed e-tickets are mandatory to travel by train, according to the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Additionally, all train passengers will be screened and only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel. Passengers will also have to mandatorily use masks during travel and will be provided hand sanitisers at entry and exit points of the station and coaches.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update 310 daily new cases recorded in Delhi Delhi reported 310 new cases in the last 24 hours, but no deaths due to coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital now stand at 7,233, with 73 deaths being reported so far.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update COVID-19 not an excuse to exploit labour: Rahul Gandhi Pointing out that labour laws are being amended in many states, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the fight against coronavirus cannot be an excuse to exploit labour. In a tweet in Hindi, he said that authorities cannot allow unsafe workplaces and violation of human rights during the pandemic. "There can be no compromise on these basic principles," Gandhi wrote. अनेक राज्यों द्वारा श्रमकानूनों में संशोधन किया जा रहा है। हम कोरोना के खिलाफ मिलकर संघर्ष कर रहे हैं, लेकिन यह मानवाधिकारों को रौंदने, असुरक्षित कार्यस्थलों की अनुमति, श्रमिकों के शोषण और उनकी आवाज दबाने का बहाना नहीं हो सकता। इन मूलभूत सिद्धांतों पर कोई समझौता नहीं हो सकता। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: A West Bengal- based private firm GCC Biotech India claimed that it has developed an indigenous 'real-time' COVID-19 testing kit, costing only Rs 500 for a single test.

The Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi, which houses the Ministry of Power, has been sealed after an officer tested positive for coronavirus. Delhi reported 310 new cases in the last 24 hours, but no deaths due to COVID-19.

Lamenting the conditions at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane shared a video on Twitter showing body bags lying next to patients in a ward. "There is no need to defame anyone," Shiv Sena's Anil Desai said, adding that the conditions visible in the video would have prevailed at that moment and would have been corrected immediately by hospital workers.

The Indian Railways has operated 468 Shramik Special trains since 1 May and ferried home more than 5 lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.

COVID-19 would be recorded as an 'underlying cause of death when leading to pneumonia, cardiac injury, and clotting in the bloodstream, among others, according to the guidance issued by ICMR for the appropriate recording of deaths due to the disease in India.

In a bid to ferry more migrants, the Railways on Monday decided to carry around 1,700 passengers on board its 'Shramik Special' trains instead of the current 1,200. According to an order issued, the railway zones have also been asked to provide three stoppages in the destination state other than the final stop, at the request of the state governments.

The review meeting of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) scheduled for Monday has been postponed. According to sources, the meeting has been deferred and the new date will be informed shortly.

MHA directed all states to allow smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances, and ensure opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all staff. Such movement shall also be facilitated inter-state, where required, it said on Monday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 16,73,688 samples were tested for COVID-19 till 9.00 am today. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 67,152, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The toll has risen to 2,206 with 44,029 active cases.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday to discuss various issues, including credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

A Saket district court employee has tested positive for coronavirus infection, District Judge Neena Bansal Krishna said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the number of deaths globally from COVID-19 has surpassed 280,000, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

First Air India special flight, which took off from San Francisco with 225 Indians on board, landed in Mumbai on Monday. The passengers departed from San Francisco International Airport on Saturday (local time) under the Government of India's Vande Bharat mission on Sunday.

India has reported a total of 62,939 COVID-19 cases till Sunday, with Maharashtra alone reporting 20,228 of these infections, a report by the Union health ministry has stated.

However, the report said that India's mortality rate is 3.35 percent, as compared to the global average of 6.9 percent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 41,472, while 19,357 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The recovery rate stands at about 30.75 percent.

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as a step towards easing the nationwide lockdown, an official release said that the Railways plans to gradually restart passenger trains from 12 May.

State-wise cases and deaths

A total 128 deaths were reported in the country since Saturday morning — 48 in Maharashtra, 23 in Gujarat, 15 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Rajasthan and Delhi, four in Tamil Nadu, three in Andhra Pradesh, two in Punjab and one each in Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh and Assam.

Of the 2,109 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 779 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 472 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 215, West Bengal at 171, Rajasthan at 106, Uttar Pradesh at 74, Delhi at 73, and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at 44.

The death toll is 31 in Punjab, 30 each in Karnataka and Telangana. Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana each have registered nine COVID-19 deaths, Bihar five and Kerala four.

Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities. Odisha, Chandigarh, Assam and Himachal Pradesh have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 20,228,followed by Gujarat at 7,796, Delhi at 6,542, Tamil Nadu at 6,535, Rajasthan at 3,708, Madhya Pradesh at 3,614 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,373.

The number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,930 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,786 in West Bengal and 1,762 in Punjab.

They have risen to 1,163 in Telangana, 836 in Jammu and Kashmir, 794 in Karnataka, 675 in Haryana and 591 in Bihar.

Kerala has reported 505 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has 294 cases. A total of 169 people have been infected with the virus in Chandigarh and 156 in Jharkhand.

Tripura has reported 134 cases, Uttarakhand has 67 cases, Assam 63 and Chhattisgarh 59. Himachal Pradesh has 50 and Ladakh has registered 42 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has registered 13 cases, Puducherry has nine, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases. Manipur has two cases. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each.

West Bengal reports highest mortality rate, says Union health ministry

According to the health ministry, the highest mortality rate was recorded in West Bengal at 9.57 percent, where 1,786 cases and 171 deaths have been reported. On 5 May, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) sent to the state had said that the mortality rate in West Bengal was 12.8 percent. This figure stood lower in Maharashtra, where the mortality rate was 3.85 percent, higher than the national average. Of the 128 new COVID-19 deaths in India, 48 were recorded in India's financial capital.

With 7,796 infections, Gujarat reported a mortality rate of 6.05 percent. The figure in Delhi, which has the third highest number of cases in the country, stood at 1.12 percent.

India carried out 86,000 tests for COVID-19 on Saturday and India''s testing capacity now stands at 95,000 samples per day, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told reporters after inspecting a COVID-19 care centre in the Mandoli area in the national capital.

India had started from one laboratory and now there are 472 laboratories testing for COVID-19, he said.

There are 4362 corona care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept, he said.

"We are moving fast on path of success in the fight against COVID-19. The doubling rate for the last three days is 12 (days). The recovery rate has crossed 30 per cent. Out of around 60,000 COVID-19 patients, about 20,000 have recovered and gone home," Vardhan said.

"Our mortality rate is still at 3.3 percent.... In the last 24 hours, there has been no case in 10 states and Union territories. There are four states or Union territories where there has not been a single case till now," Vardhan said.

Three migrant workers die near Maharashtra-MP border

Three migrant workers who were on their way to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, mostly walking, died in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.

The trio were among thousands of migrant workers who have set out on foot for their home states from Maharashtra in the last few weeks amid lockdown on account for coronavirus.

While autopsy reports were yet to be available, doctors said the possible cause of deaths was fatigue and dehydration in peak summer heat.

The deceased, who were traveling separately, were identified as Lalluram (55), resident of village Chhudiya in Prayagraj district, Prem Bahadur (50), resident of Siddharth Nagar and Anees Ahmed (42) of Hardas Girja village of Fatehpur.

Railways to partially resume passenger train operations from 12 May

The Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations from 12 May nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains and the booking for reservation for these trains will start at 4 pm on 11 May.

An official press release on Sunday said: "Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12 May, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys)."

"These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi," added the release.

"Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and an adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains every day as 'Shramik Special' for stranded migrants," said the release.

Only online bookings are allowed and ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed.

As per the release, the booking for reservation for these trains will start at 4 pm on 11th May and will be available only on the IRCTC website (https://www.irctc.co.in/). Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets including platform tickets shall be issued.

Only the passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.

"Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. Further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course," added the press release issued by the PIB.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 15:14:37 IST

