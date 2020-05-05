NTA JEE Main exams to be held from 18-23 July; NEET 2020 on 26 July, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal; visit nta.ac.in for details

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will be conducted from 18 July to 23 July, while JEE Advance 2020 will be held in August this year. The NEET exam 2020 will be held on 26 July, announced the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank during a webinar with students from across India.

The JEE (Main) examination will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22, & 23 July. The admit cards will be available soon in the official website nta.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts both JEE and NEET, will release the admit cards.

Joint Entrance Exam-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges in the country. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for medical colleges.

The engineering and medical entrance examinations were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the country. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), over 9 lakh students have registered to appear for JEE Main and over 15.93 lakh have applied for NEET 2020.

Pokhriyal had earlier said that the exams will be held towards the end of May. However, with the extension of the lockdown till 17 May, the examinations were postponed further.

The HRD Minister on Tuesday also revealed that decision will be taken soon on the pending Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams.

A few days back Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during an interaction with the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry had recommended a 30 per cent reduction in curriculum for the next session. He had also said that "exams like JEE, NEET be conducted on the basis of reduced syllabus."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.