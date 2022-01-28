NEET PG counselling 2021: Round 1 candidates can resign from seat till 3 February; check details here

The MCC has also stated in its notice that NEET PG counselling Round 1 applicants who neither resign from their seat nor take part in round 2 of the process, will be considered as part of the first round of counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has put out an important notice for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 counselling candidates. Applicants who have been allotted a seat in the first round of counselling can resign their seat till 4 pm on 3 February.

After this, the candidates will be considered to be a part of the NEET PG 2021 counselling round 2, with all the rules for the round being applicable to them.

The reporting for NEET PG 2021 Round 1 counselling candidates is scheduled to end today, 28 January, as per the official schedule released by the MCC. Candidates can view the official notice at the website - https://mcc.nic.in/.

View the official notice here.

Applicants who want to resign from their round 1 seat are advised to ensure that their resignation letter is generated by their allotted educational institute through the portal provided by the MCC. In case applicants have resigned by submitting an email to their allotted institute, they should make sure that the college gives them a resignation letter generated through the MCC’s online portal.

In case the procedure is not followed, the resignation will be seen as “Null & Void” by the MCC and the aspirant will be assumed to still occupy the seat. The MCC will not consider any other letter, apart from one generated through its portal, as the resignation letter.

As per the official notice, in case an applicant agrees “for upgradation in Round-2, participate in Round-2 counselling but is not upgraded, s/he cannot resign the seat allotted in Round-2 and will have to retain the seat.” In such a situation, rules of Round-2 will be applicable since the aspirant has participated in NEET PG round 2 counselling 2021. Such candidates will have no option of resigning their seats.

The MCC has also stated in its notice that NEET PG counselling Round 1 applicants who neither resign from their seat nor take part in round 2 of the process, will be considered as part of the first round of counselling.

The second round of NEET PG counselling will begin with the verification of seat matrix by colleges on 1 and 2 February. The registration for NEET PG round 2 counselling is set to start from 3 February.

For more information related to the NEET PG counselling schedule 2021 and other details, aspirants can visit the official website at https://mcc.nic.in/.

