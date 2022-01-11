NEET PG counselling 2021: MCC to start process from 12 January; check schedule here

The registration process for the AQI round 1 NEET PG counselling will go on till 12 noon of 17 January

The counselling process for the National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 will begin from tomorrow, 12 January. The schedule for the same has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on their official website http://mcc.nic.in/.

According to the official schedule, the first round of All India Quota (AIQ) counselling will begin on 12 January. The registration process for the AQI round 1 NEET PG counselling will go on till 12 noon of 17 January. The fee payment can be done till 3 pm on the same date.

The choice filling and locking for AQI round 1 will be held from 13 January to 11:55 pm on 17 January. Furthermore, the verification process of international candidates by their respective universities/colleges will be done from 18 to 19 January while the seat allotment will be processed from 20 to 21 January.

The seat allotment results for AQI round 1 will be declared on 22 January and candidates have to report to their allotted institute from 23 to 28 January.

The second round of NEET PG counselling 2021 will start from 1 February. The registration process of AQI round 2 will take place from 3 to 7 February and the seat allotment results will be out on 12 February. AQI round 2 candidates will have to report to their allotted institute from 13 February to 19 February.

The third /mop-up round of AQI counselling will start from 22 February and a stray online vacancy round will be held from 11 to 16 March this year. The round will be held for “transfer of non-reporting and non-joining vacant paid seats to Deemed Universities."

In the stray round, no new registrations or fresh choice filling will be conducted by the MCC. Only eligible candidates who do not have any seats can participate in the round. The choices filled by them in the mop-up round of NEET PG 2021 counselling will be considered for the online stray vacancy round.

The Supreme Court had passed an interim order on 7 January, which upheld the validity of 10 percent EWS and 27 percent OBC quotas and allowed the NEET PG counselling for the academic session 2021-22 to begin.

