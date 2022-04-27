India reports 17.88% surge in new COVID-19 cases, 2,927 test positive in 24 hours

India's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 0.58 per cent, up from 0.55 per cent reported on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.59 per cent

India has reported a rise of 17.88 per cent in new COVID-19 cases in a single day. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday morning informed that the country logged 2,927 fresh infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, India reported 2,483 new cases of COVID-19. The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has now risen to 0.58 per cent, up from 0.55 per cent reported on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.59 per cent.

The fresh COVID-19 infections reported on Wednesday have pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 (4 crore 30 lakh 65 thousand 4 hundred and 96).

Of the total new cases reported in the country, Delhi alone logged 1,204 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

There were 32 deaths in the country due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative casualties in India due to the virus has now risen to 5,23,654 (5 lakh 23 thousand 6 hundred and 54).

India now has 16,279 active cases of COVID-19. There has been increase of 643 in active cases in the last 24 hours, and they comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

The country's recovery rate currently is at 98.75 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 2,252 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the country, increasing the total recoveries to 4,25,25,563 (4 crore 25 lakh 25 thousand 5 hundred and 63).

Concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with the Chief Ministers at 12 noon on Wednesday and assess the situation in their respective states.

Senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 5,05,065 (5 lakh 5 thousand and 65) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours. So far, total 83,59,74,079 (83 crore 59 lakh 74 thousand and 79) samples have been tested for coronavirus and its variants in India.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive is being carried out in India since 16 January, 2021. More than 188.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

As per the health ministry, in the last 24 hours, 21,97,082 (21 lakh 97 thousand and 82) doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given out to people across the country.

