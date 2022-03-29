'NDA acknowledges work of all PMs': PM Modi on new museum next to Nehru Museum
Modi on Tuesday told the BJP MPs that the NDA government has taken measures to acknowledge the contributions of 14 former PMs
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MPs that the NDA government has taken measures to acknowledge the contributions of 14 former PMs.
Ambedkar museum is also scheduled to be inaugurated on April 14 in the national capital, coinciding with the birth anniversary BR Ambedkar.
PM Modi, National BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the top party leaders who attended the Parliamentary party meeting at the Ambedkar Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday.
A series of programmes have been organised by the BJP from April 6 which marks the foundation day of the party to April 14, the day that marks the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.
Meanwhile, Nadda discussed the party’s upcoming foundation day programmes that must be done keeping public interest in mind, including blood donation camps, etc.
During the meeting, the BJP MPs also passed a resolution to congratulate and thank the Prime Minister for the extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana by another six months.
The Central government on Saturday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) scheme for another six months – till September 2022 – with each beneficiary eligible to get an additional 5 kg free ration per month in addition to the normal quota of foodgrains under the NFSA.
