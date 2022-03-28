BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi to address party workers on 6 April; week-long celebration to be organised
The various events planned by BJP workers will start from 6 April and conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April
New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party has planned a range of activities, starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to party workers, to commemorate the party's Foundational Day on 6 April.
The various events planned by BJP will take place for the entire week starting from 6 April and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April.
"Hoist the party flag with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to Modi's address to party workers," reads the official release from the BJP to its worker.
The party workers are directed to organise various events on the block-level from 6 to 14 April.
"Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups and vaccinations camps" are among some of the events BJP workers have been asked to organize.
On 14 April, party workers will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by organising various events in residential areas of the poor.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Never let go of your sense of service and duty, PM Modi tells IAS trainees
The prime minister was speaking at the valedictory session of the 96th Common Foundation Course of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration
2022 Assembly polls: How TINA and NOTA made their mark
Narendra Modi wears the TINA badge with aplomb. From naysayers chirping away about alleged misrule, unfulfilled promises, administrative mismanagement, et al, the game changed dramatically on D-day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend virtual summit of BIMSTEC on 30 March
The summit is being hosted by Sri Lanka in its capacity as the chair of the BIMSTEC