ND Tiwari, veteran Congress leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, dies at 93

Veteran Congress leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Narayan Datt Tiwari passed away on Thursday at the age of 93.

According to ANI, Tiwari died at Max Hospital in Saket. The three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister had been hospitalised since September, 2017 after suffering a brain stroke and a paralytic attack.

In July, his son Rohit had described his condition as "extremely serious". He had further mentioned that his father was put on dialysis "due to kidney failure" and was suffering from acute bacterial infection in the stomach. Home minister Rajnath Singh visited Tiwari at the hospital the same month.

Tiwari is the only politician to have served as the chief minister of two states — Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

During his career as a politician, Tiwari was linked to a few controversies. In 2009, at the age of 86, he resigned as the governor of Andhra Pradesh after his name surfaced in a sex scandal.

When he was 88, he married 65-year-old Ujjwala Sharma, the mother of his biological son Rohit. The wedding took place months after the Delhi High Court ruled that DNA tests revealed that he was Rohit's father.

Incidentally, Thursday (18 October) coincided with Tiwari's birthday.

