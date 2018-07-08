Condition of ND Tiwari 'extremely serious', says son Rohit Shekar; ex-UP chief minister shifted to ICU of Delhi hospital

New Delhi: The condition of former Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari, who was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital in Delhi on Saturday, is "extremely serious", his son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari said on Sunday.

According to Rohit, his father has been put on dialysis "due to kidney failure" and is also being given antibiotics and antifungal medicines to fight an infection in his stomach.

The 92-year-old politician, who has been in the hospital since September last year after suffering a brain stroke, is also undergoing blood transfusion as his haemoglobin level has dropped significantly, Shekhar said in a statement.

"The condition of ND Tiwari is extremely serious. He was shifted to the ICU yesterday (Saturday) evening. His doctor said he is suffering from acute bacterial infection in the stomach region and his kidneys stopped functioning last night," Rohit said.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Rawat, in a tweet, said on Saturday that he had called up Tiwari's son to enquire about his health.

"Enquired about the condition of former chief minister ND Tiwari ji through his son Rohit on the phone. On behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand, pray for the well-being and long life of Tiwari ji," he had tweeted in Hindi.