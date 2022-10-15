India

NCPCR to investigate sexual assault of minor by Muslim cleric, says Priyank Kanoongo

Police said that the 24-year-old accused cleric has been arrested and cases under section 377 IPC and 6/8 POCSO Act have been registered at Karawal Nagar police station

October 15, 2022
Priyank Kanoongo. Twitter/@KanoongoPriyank

An 11-year-old Gurugram boy has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a Muslim cleric in madrassa.

The mother of the minor filed a complaint at Karawal Nagar police station.

Police said that the 24-year-old accused cleric has been arrested and cases under section 377 IPC and 6/8 POCSO Act have been registered at Karawal Nagar police station.

Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also tweeted regarding this incident.

In his tweet, Kanoongo said that he has requested the state government for the survey of madrasas multiple times, but the Delhi government has been indifferent in this matter.

“During investigation, the cleric Mohammad Javed confessed his crime and revealed that he had sexually abused the boy,” Delhi Police said.

Police are also probing if the accused cleric has committed such a heinous incident with other children before.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: October 15, 2022 13:36:33 IST

