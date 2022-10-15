NCPCR to investigate sexual assault of minor by Muslim cleric, says Priyank Kanoongo

An 11-year-old Gurugram boy has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a Muslim cleric in madrassa.

The mother of the minor filed a complaint at Karawal Nagar police station.

Police said that the 24-year-old accused cleric has been arrested and cases under section 377 IPC and 6/8 POCSO Act have been registered at Karawal Nagar police station.

Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also tweeted regarding this incident.

In his tweet, Kanoongo said that he has requested the state government for the survey of madrasas multiple times, but the Delhi government has been indifferent in this matter.

दिल्ली के मदरसे में मौलवी द्वारा एक बालक का यौन शोषण किए जाने मामला आया है।

घटना की जाँच @NCPCR_ द्वारा की जाएगी,मैं बार बार राज्य सरकारों से मदरसों के सर्वे की विनती कर रहा हूँ परंतु दिल्ली सरकार इस मामले में एक दम उदासीन है यह तुष्टिकरण बच्चों के लिए घातक है।@ArvindKejriwal — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) October 14, 2022

“During investigation, the cleric Mohammad Javed confessed his crime and revealed that he had sexually abused the boy,” Delhi Police said.

Police are also probing if the accused cleric has committed such a heinous incident with other children before.

With inputs from agencies

