NCPCR to investigate sexual assault of minor by Muslim cleric, says Priyank Kanoongo
Police said that the 24-year-old accused cleric has been arrested and cases under section 377 IPC and 6/8 POCSO Act have been registered at Karawal Nagar police station
An 11-year-old Gurugram boy has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a Muslim cleric in madrassa.
The mother of the minor filed a complaint at Karawal Nagar police station.
Police said that the 24-year-old accused cleric has been arrested and cases under section 377 IPC and 6/8 POCSO Act have been registered at Karawal Nagar police station.
Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also tweeted regarding this incident.
In his tweet, Kanoongo said that he has requested the state government for the survey of madrasas multiple times, but the Delhi government has been indifferent in this matter.
दिल्ली के मदरसे में मौलवी द्वारा एक बालक का यौन शोषण किए जाने मामला आया है।
घटना की जाँच @NCPCR_ द्वारा की जाएगी,मैं बार बार राज्य सरकारों से मदरसों के सर्वे की विनती कर रहा हूँ परंतु दिल्ली सरकार इस मामले में एक दम उदासीन है यह तुष्टिकरण बच्चों के लिए घातक है।@ArvindKejriwal
— प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) October 14, 2022
“During investigation, the cleric Mohammad Javed confessed his crime and revealed that he had sexually abused the boy,” Delhi Police said.
Police are also probing if the accused cleric has committed such a heinous incident with other children before.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Naked body of 17-year-old UP girl found in field; family alleges rape, murder
The family of the teenage girl said that she had gone to the field near her house around 7 am to defecate, but didn't return. They then launched a search for her and found her body around 100 metres from the road
Pakistani Hindus take to streets against desecration of woman's cremated body in Balochistan's Kalat
A Hindu woman's body was cremated at the local shamshan, but the deceased’s relatives alleged that when they went back to the shamshan they found her mortal remains thrown here and there
Rajasthan: No arrests so far in gangrape of minor by eight men, had extorted money and shared video online
The FIR was registered on 29 September against eight accused who allegedly gang-raped the minor thrice