Muslim cleric 'sexually assaulted' 11-year-old boy in Delhi madrassa, booked under POCSO Act
Police said that the 24-year-old accused cleric has been arrested and cases under section 377 IPC and 6/8 POCSO Act have been registered at Karawal Nagar police station
New Delhi: An 11-year-old Gurugram boy has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a Muslim cleric in madrassa. A complaint has been filed by the mother of the minor at Karawal Nagar police station.
“During investigation, the cleric Mohammad Javed confessed his crime and revealed that he had sexually abused the boy,” Delhi Police said.
Police said that the 24-year-old accused cleric has been arrested and cases under section 377 IPC and 6/8 POCSO Act have been registered at Karawal Nagar police station.
Police are also probing if the accused Muslim cleric has committed such a heinous incident with other children before.
Minor victim studying in madrassa for four years
The victim’s mother informed the police that cleric Mohammad Javed of Madina Masjid in Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Delhi has sexually abused her minor son in madrassa.
According to reports, the boy has been studying in madrassa for the past four years. He recently got injured and was taken home by his family members. After recovering, when his mother was preparing him to return, he denied going back. She repeatedly asked him reasons for not joining back, but he did not reveal. Later, she took her to a counsellor to whom he disclosed the atrocities he had undergone.
Muslim cleric ‘sexually abused” children in his room
The victim revealed that the accused Muslim cleric was staying with about 20 children in the mosque. He further said that on 14 August, he was called by the cleric to his room and he allegedly started touching him in inappropriate places.
Cleric warns child of dire consequences
The accused Muslim cleric kept on torturing the minor boy and even threatened him of dire consequences if he reveals about his heinous acts to anyone.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jharkhand: Girl set ablaze in Dumka for turning down marriage proposal, accused arrested
"A girl was set ablaze in Dumka and we have arrested the accused. The victim has been referred to Ranchi. The accused was known to the girl and is already married. He wanted to marry the victim but the parents (of the girl) were not ready for the marriage," said Shivender, DSP, Jarmundi.
Rajasthan: 8 men repeatedly gang rape minor girl, release video of the assault
The victim was gang raped in December 2021. The accused recorded the video of the assault and forced her to pay Rs 50,000
Man held for chopping off 100-year-old woman's feet to steal anklets in Jaipur
The accused, Prakash Prajapat, was arrested from Toda Meena area in Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh on Monday night