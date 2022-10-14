New Delhi: An 11-year-old Gurugram boy has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a Muslim cleric in madrassa. A complaint has been filed by the mother of the minor at Karawal Nagar police station.

“During investigation, the cleric Mohammad Javed confessed his crime and revealed that he had sexually abused the boy,” Delhi Police said.

Police said that the 24-year-old accused cleric has been arrested and cases under section 377 IPC and 6/8 POCSO Act have been registered at Karawal Nagar police station.

Police are also probing if the accused Muslim cleric has committed such a heinous incident with other children before.

Minor victim studying in madrassa for four years

The victim’s mother informed the police that cleric Mohammad Javed of Madina Masjid in Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Delhi has sexually abused her minor son in madrassa.

According to reports, the boy has been studying in madrassa for the past four years. He recently got injured and was taken home by his family members. After recovering, when his mother was preparing him to return, he denied going back. She repeatedly asked him reasons for not joining back, but he did not reveal. Later, she took her to a counsellor to whom he disclosed the atrocities he had undergone.

Muslim cleric ‘sexually abused” children in his room

The victim revealed that the accused Muslim cleric was staying with about 20 children in the mosque. He further said that on 14 August, he was called by the cleric to his room and he allegedly started touching him in inappropriate places.

Cleric warns child of dire consequences

The accused Muslim cleric kept on torturing the minor boy and even threatened him of dire consequences if he reveals about his heinous acts to anyone.

With inputs from agencies

